With the convincing results of THYMOX disinfecting and cleaning solution, Laboratoire M2 is among the first Canadian companies to manufacture and offer the industrial and institutional markets an alternative to traditional chemical products. "We've been working for many years to develop products with proven results that can rival those of leading brands. Our THYMOX disinfectant spray - made from botanically derived products - is as effective as other products on the market and can contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus", underlines Geneviève Legault, Product Development and Marketing Manager.

Technology behind THYMOX

THYMOX technology is based on the proven efficacy of thymol, a botanically derived active ingredient. It is made with over 98% renewable ingredients, is biodegradable, has a low toxicity profile and demonstrated effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. "Consumers appreciate its lower toxicity and its disinfecting power while being an excellent cleaner, in just one step", adds Mme Legault. The growing demand and sales of our disinfectants across North America prove this. "We're very proud to be cutting edge and to do our part in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 virus without affecting the environment."

About Laboratoire M2

Laboratoire M2 Inc, based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, has an excellent reputation for innovation and expertise in environmentally responsible and sustainable disinfection and biosecurity technology products under the THYMOX® brand. The company markets a range of biodegradable, high-performance and safe antimicrobial products based on its technology platform in three business units. Animal health products, which include THYMOX HOOF®, which is used to control the spread of bacteria that cause digital dermatitis (DD). In the area of agricultural crop protection, LM2 products are sold in the United States and Canada under the THYMOX CONTROL® and THYMOX Gro® brands. For the commercial and retail markets, THYMOX® technology is used in surface disinfection and distributed through various global agreements.

