BOTHWELL, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors and staff at Thunderbird Partnership Foundation are pleased to release their 2022/23 Annual Report titled: Reclaiming Wholeness to Embrace Purpose. We know the lives of First Nations people are enriched through a journey that meanders along a path touching on Hope, Belonging, Meaning, and culminating in Purpose. That journey is reflected in the title and the many stories we present in this year's annual report.

During 2022-2023 we worked hard to raise awareness about equitable resourcing for First Nations. Our work has been supported by a position paper outlining the core issues with solutions in four recommendations. Overall, the recommendations call upon provincial, territorial, and federal governments to ensure the rights of Indigenous people to have universal access to culturally relevant treatment services are upheld… and that equitable funding resources ensure First Nations have capacity to respond to the opioid and methamphetamine crisis. To support this campaign, Thunderbird created a wage parity information page on our newly designed website, where we will continue to add updated information on this very important topic.

A few highlights of this year's annual report include:

Thunderbird's new strategic priorities for 2024-2029

an overview of Thunderbird's harm reduction campaign

information on Thunderbird's new training programs

the expansion of the Addictions Management Information System

NNADAP/NYSAP Year in Review

The complete annual report can be found on our website: https://thunderbirdpf.org/?resources=annual-report-2023

Contact: [email protected]

Thunderbird Partnership Foundation is a national voice advocating for equity in First Nations mental wellness. As a leading culturally centred voice supporting collaboration, integration, and wholistic approaches to healing and wellness, we strive to achieve our vision by cultivating and empowering relationships that connect us (Indigenous Peoples) to our cultural strengths and identity within wholistic and healthy communities.

