Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Piper Sandler Virtual Cardio Day

MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Piper Sandler Virtual Cardio Day on April 1, 2025.

Thryv's leadership team will take part in a fireside chat from 11:30–11:55 a.m. ET to discuss the company's latest advancements in cardiovascular research. The discussion will focus on Thryv's progress in developing novel SGK1 inhibitors for the treatment of Long QT Syndrome, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.

Thryv Therapeutics Fireside Chat

Date: April 1, 2025

Time: 11:30–11:55 a.m. ET

Participants:

Paul Truex , Chairman and CEO

, Chairman and CEO Amy Sehnert , MD, Chief Medical Officer

The Piper Sandler Virtual Cardio Day is an invitation-only event for Piper Sandler clients. For additional details or to request access to the webcast, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Media Inquiries: [email protected] | 514 973 0915