Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference. The event is set to take place from March 10-12, 2025, at the W Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida.

The Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference is a premier gathering of industry leaders, investors and innovators, providing a platform to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the healthcare sector.

Thryv Therapeutics will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

