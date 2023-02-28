MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - As employers become increasingly comfortable with long-term hybrid work arrangements, some organizations are finding creative ways of keeping employees connected and maintaining dynamic workplaces – even if their teams aren't always physically together. That's the message from this year's Montréal's Top Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Montréal has long been a leader in offering both flexible and dynamic work environments," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "A thriving workplace culture, unique benefits and supportive policies that prioritize employees' wellbeing are key factors that distinguish this year's Montréal's Top Employers."

Many of this year's winners offered flexible work options even before the pandemic, but the past few years have brought renewed attention on bridging remote and hybrid work through in-person connection. This year's winners bring a creative flair to build lively and rewarding workplace cultures that make employees' workdays more enjoyable.

"There's a unique emphasis on social connection, with winners organizing activities and events to help their employees build relationships outside of work," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Strong connection leads to strong teamwork, and of course, the opportunity to have a little fun along the way."

Some of the initiatives singled out by the editors at this year's winners include:

Osedea offers a special program ('Dreams Come True') that awards eligible employees $5,000 and an extra week of vacation to accomplish a long-time personal goal or project.





and an extra week of vacation to accomplish a long-time personal goal or project. Groupe Dynamite launched an unlimited vacation policy in response to employee feedback in 2021 – the policy replaces traditional vacation allowance as well as personal days off, allowing employees to request time off with no set limit.





Sodexo Canada encourages employees to help local charitable groups with paid time off to volunteer (two days annually) and recognizes employees for their efforts to combat hunger (a charitable focus for the company) through a special award ('Heroes of Everyday Life') that provides recipients with a $2,000 grant to the charity of their choice in this field.





grant to the charity of their choice in this field. Motive Studios helps employees handle unexpected family emergencies by providing compassionate leave top-up for staff called upon to care for a loved one, as well as bereavement leave when a loved one passes away.





Insight Canada ensures employees can access the care they need with unlimited coverage for mental health services and conducts regular wellness surveys to align its benefits with employee needs.

First published in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Greater Montréal; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Montréal's Top Employers (2023) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Montreal Gazette. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were also released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

