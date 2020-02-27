Thriving during the Amazon retail age - Canadian action-sports retailer PRFO Sports celebrates 30 years of business

Bilingual gear specialists are available online via chat, email or phone in order to ensure customers are making the right equipment and technical apparel choices according to their needs. This is something you rarely find on marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon.

Following the US market crash of 2008, many independent brick and mortar retailers across North America began to fall. Many consumers started to pick up the habit of shopping online. Rather than blame the economy or the emerging online shopping trends for the decline of brick and mortar retail, the business chose to fight fire with fire.

''We chose to embrace the online growing shopping trend by sharing our expertise and renowned customer service to customers across the country via the internet while at the same time keeping an emphasis on local service-based products such as bike tune-ups and ski repairs.''

The original and only brick and mortar store is situated in the Laurentian mountains of Québec, just north of Montreal. The store has now become somewhat of a hub and service center where customers can buy, preview goods, hang out, get advice from our gear specialists as well as getting a tune-up for their bikes, skis or snowboards.

To honor the occasion, Burton Snowboards - who has been a longtime business partner of PRFO Sports - is producing a limited 30th year anniversary board which will be auctioned off in the spring with all proceeds going back to a community charity.

To get ahold of one of PRFO Sports gear specialists, head to www.prfo.com and get the gear advice needed to help ensure your next adventure is a success.

PRFO Sports is a leading action sports retailer in Canada that has been operating since 1989.

SOURCE PRFO Sports

For further information: Jason Mclean, Toll Free: 855 769 8182, Email: [email protected], Website: www.prfo.com