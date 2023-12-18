Habib, manager of connected vehicles and telematics business; McCarthy, national manager of public relations; and Mior, manager of human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion were nominated by industry members for being catalysts for change and embodying Hyundai's vision of 'progress for humanity.' In 2022, with full support from the Hyundai Canada executive team, the trio established Empowering Auto, an independent, federally registered not-for-profit organization dedicated to making the automotive industry more inclusive and representative of Canada's diverse population. The organization's annual conference serves as a platform to raise professional profiles, create networking opportunities and provide mentorship for both women and their allies in the automotive field.

"I am proud to work for a company that shares my dedication to building a more equitable and inclusive industry for our current and future generations," said Habib "Thank you to Automotive News Canada for acknowledging our efforts, and thank you to all the automotive professionals who helped us realize this vision and for contributing to the success of Empowering Auto carries today. The growth we've experienced in two years has been impressive. It's also very gratifying knowing we are making a real difference to bring change and diversity to the automotive sector."

"Championing equal opportunities and more inclusive workplaces is a top priority for me personally and for us at Hyundai," said Mior. "I am grateful for this recognition, and to have the full support of Hyundai Canada and the automotive community at large in realizing a better future for all automotive professionals in Canada."

Habib, Mior and McCarthy are also members of the Women@HACC Employee Resource Group, which seeks to foster female empowerment in the workplace through mentorship opportunities, volunteering and professional development. Women@HACC members collaborate within the organization and surrounding community to challenge perceptions, and promote dialogue for change and empowerment of female team members, customers and partners.

"It is an honour to receive this recognition alongside two of my outstanding colleagues. Together, we propelled a vision into an industry-wide reality," said McCarthy. "Hyundai Canada's leadership team put faith in us to venture outside of the company and create an organization and conference that has brought the automotive industry together in a unique and intentional way. We consider ourselves fortunate for that level of support, and also for this recognition from Automotive News Canada – thank you."

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

