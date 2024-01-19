Library and Archives Canada announces recipients of 2023–2024 Price McIntosh Bursary

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce the 2023–2024 recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary. This year, $12,500 was awarded to support three students pursuing studies in fields related to Canadian documentary heritage.

The 2023–2024 recipients are:

Ana Catalina Alvarado Agudelo , M.A. student in information sciences, Université de Montréal, Quebec

, M.A. student in information sciences, Université de Montréal, Samantha Beatrice McCue , M.A. student in information sciences, University of Ottawa , Ontario

, M.A. student in information sciences, , Ontario Sabrina Mac Gregor , M.A. student in information sciences, Université de Montréal, Quebec

For the third year in a row, the Price McIntosh Bursary encourages Indigenous students (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation), persons living with a disability, and members of visible minorities to pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives.

With this bursary, LAC seeks to promote inclusion and encourages diverse stories, experiences, and interpretations, to help Canadians understand and enrich our collective history.

Congratulations to the 2023–2024 recipients! To learn more about the recipients and this bursary, visit the Price McIntosh Bursary page.

Quotes

"Congratulations to the three recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary. We are proud to support students from different ethnocultural backgrounds and walks of life in reaching their full potential, while promoting inclusion in careers related to libraries and archives. Through the Price McIntosh Bursary, Library and Archives Canada gives a voice to diversity to help enrich Canada's history."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh .

and . This year, bursaries totalling $12,500 are being awarded to three students.

are being awarded to three students. The amounts awarded vary according to student status: $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program.

for full-time students and for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program. Eligible students may receive a bursary for up to three consecutive years.

The application period for the 2024–2025 academic year will open in the spring.

