GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is excited to announce that Constellations - The Flow of Belonging, developed by our Creator in Residence, Eric Chan, is featured at the Canada Pavilion during Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Thanks to a collaboration between LAC and Global Affairs Canada, Constellations can now be seen at the Canada Pavilion, highlighting Canada's commitment to sustainability, innovation, diversity and cultural exchange. Inspired by LAC's census records, Eric's captivating generative artwork explores the theme of regeneration. It visualizes our nation as a fluid constellation of families, representing the dynamic movement of people and their connections as well as their contributions to the rich tapestry of Canada.

LAC kicked off its Creator in Residence initiative in February 2025 by welcoming its first resident, Eric Chan, also known as eepmon. Over the past eight months, he has drawn from treasures within LAC's collections and explored fresh and imaginative ways of repurposing historical records to present the vibrant interaction between Canada's history and contemporary art forms.

To learn more about the residency and Eric's recent activities, visit our website or follow us on social media.

Quotes

"Eric's creativity never ceases to amaze me. To see him not only deliver one brilliant project during his residency but create a second work of such scale and imagination, is truly inspiring. His vision brings new life to our history and shows the world the power of Canadian creativity. I am in awe of the energy, curiosity, and generosity he brings to this residency."

--Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"I'm deeply honoured to have my work presented at the Canada Pavilion during Osaka Expo 2025. This vibrant space for renewal, reflection and regeneration celebrates the inspiring contributions from Canada to the world! Constellations portrays families flowing through space and time, shaped by chance encounters and shared histories. It's an invitation to pause and reflect on how serendipitous connections foster Canada's vibrant diversity."

--Eric Chan (eepmon), LAC Creator in Residence

Quick facts

LAC welcomed its first ever Creator in Residence, Eric Chan, professionally known as eepmon, in February 2025.

During his residency, Eric is exploring the archives and has become captivated by the Chinese Exclusion Act and LAC's census records.

To date, Eric has integrated over one million individual data entries into his digital art coding.

Eric Chan (eepmon) is a digital and generative artist, coder and creative entrepreneur, who is celebrated for his innovative fusion of art and technology.

