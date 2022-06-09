MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The SAQ is proud to have chosen three Quebec artists to deck out its new selfie cubes slated to appear at nearly a dozen festivals in five regions of Quebec. With a surface area of 5.8 m2, the structures will welcome thousands of festivalgoers this summer. Visitors will be able to tour a backlit tunnel and stop at a mobile swing they can sit on and use for souvenir snapshots.

"This year marks the big return of festivals across Quebec and we're delighted to offer this visibility to three local artists and to share their work with Quebecers," explained Emmanuelle Roy, Assistant Director, Event Marketing, Donations and Sponsorships. "With these cubes, the SAQ is seeking, in its way, to encourage culture, and we hope festivalgoers will make them popular spots for gleefully immortalizing their visits to these unmissable summer events."

Tailored inspiration

The first work will have its public unveiling at the Mural Festival, to be held from June 9 to 19. Internationally recognized urban artist Jamie Janx Johnston will be on site to complete, live, his work on the cube. Known as a magician of contrasts, textures and perspectives, Jamie will highlight the spirit of sharing in a colourful universe very much in sync with the Mural Festival vibe.

The second work will be inaugurated at the Francos de Montréal festival running from June 10 to 18. Created by Dalkhafine, a multidisciplinary artist who splits her time between Montreal and Paris, the work will be inspired by the unique know-how of Quebec winemakers and by the forces of nature they deal with every day.

Montreal-based designer and illustrator Alice Zhang is the third artist to put their stamp on an SAQ selfie cube. Hers will first be seen at the FestiVox in Trois-Rivières from June 30 to July 10. In creating her work, the artist will draw inspiration from colours and the search for humour in ordinary, everyday activities, all in a playful spirit.

The SAQ present at events in most regions

After their stays in Montreal and Quebec City, the cubes will make their way to festivals across Quebec, including the Festif! de Baie St-Paul, Casino du Lac-Leamy Sound of Light and International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, among many others.

This summer alone, the SAQ is supporting some 30 festivals and public celebrations across Quebec. Donations and sponsorships totalling $2 million are being provided to the organizations. It should also be noted that all profits from the SAQ Bistros – where all the products on offer have been comped – are donated to the event organizations. It is yet another way in which the SAQ contributes to community life and supports events appreciated by Quebecers.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 410 stores and 426 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with nearly 44,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 76 countries. In fiscal 2021-2022, the SAQ remitted more than $2.0 billion to the Quebec treasury and provided support to more than 250 organizations and events, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

