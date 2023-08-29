New TD survey reveals that graduates over 55 were most likely (52 per cent) to say today's students face many more financial challenges than they did when attending school

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Financially, it's a tough time to be a student.

According to a recent survey by TD Bank Group, three-quarters (73 per cent) of Canadians believe that current students face more challenges related to affordability than when they attended university, college, or technical school.

While navigating new experiences like living away from home, future finances were not always top of mind with 56 per cent of those having attended post-secondary school stating they were not thinking very much about preparing for their financial futures when they started their education.

Among the different generations, it appears recent economic headwinds were driving an increased focus on forward-thinking, financial planning, with Gen-Z attendees significantly more likely (40 per cent) to say they thought about their long-term financial future very much when entering a post-secondary institution, compared to Millennials (18 per cent) and Gen-X (11 per cent).

"For many, today's economic climate is particularly tough, especially for current students or those preparing to start saving for their post-secondary education. However, despite current economic pressures, this remains an important time for students to start thinking about proactive measures they can take to set themselves up for the future," said Emily Ross, VP, Everyday Advice Journey at TD. "To help make things more manageable for students, TD offers a range of resources like budgeting tools, products adapted to student`s needs, and professionals in branch or over the phone, who can provide personalized advice on your situation."

According to the survey, the majority of former students (59 per cent) would choose to speak to someone at their bank or financial institution for trusted advice. Away from the financial institution, the survey also found that Gen Z respondents were the most likely (21 per cent) to trust social media for financial advice, while only 7 per cent of Millennial and 2 per cent of Gen X respondents did so.

"While social media has become an increasingly popular channel for obtaining financial advice, it's important to still speak to a trusted source who understands your specific circumstances, and can provide tailored recommendations, such as parents or your financial institution, to consider all your options and set yourself up for a secure, long-term future," said Ross.

How students can prepare for financial success

Budget for school : Create a budget by listing all the money you have coming in, such as scholarships, work, family, and student loans. Then calculate your expenses, such as tuition, fees, books, food, and rent, and subtract that amount from the money coming in. Tracking tools like TD MySpend , Student Budget Calculator , and the TD Cashflow Calculator can help students budget effectively throughout their studies.

: Create a budget by listing all the money you have coming in, such as scholarships, work, family, and student loans. Then calculate your expenses, such as tuition, fees, books, food, and rent, and subtract that amount from the money coming in. Tracking tools like , , and the can help students budget effectively throughout their studies. Build credit: Gen-Z respondents were the least likely (12 per cent) to be very aware of the benefits of building a strong credit score, but it's important for students to understand the benefits of building responsible credit, even if it's through small payments.

Gen-Z respondents were the least likely (12 per cent) to be very aware of the benefits of building a strong credit score, but it's important for students to understand the benefits of building responsible credit, even if it's through small payments. Start your saving journey: Open a savings account like the TD Every Day Savings Account . Once it's set up, the TD Simply Save program automatically helps grow your savings every time you make a debit card purchase.

To help students gain confidence about staying on top of their finances while in school, TD has numerous resources available online .

