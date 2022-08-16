TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Passengers moving through three of Canada's largest airports will have a faster and easier experience under a new arrangement that will adopt a common technology platform.

The collaboration between airports in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary is one of North America's largest airport groups to support a better passenger experience, putting the country at the leading edge of innovative passenger check-in solutions. Working together, the airports are supporting the recovery of Canada's broader aviation industry by creating a common experience to simplify .

The three airports have joined with SITA, a leading technology provider to the air transport industry, to modernize the passenger experience with SITA's flagship common-use check-in and gate system.

The over 700 new-generation check-in kiosks and boarding technology will ease the journey for the majority of all guests travelling to, from, and within Canada. The new touchpoints will make it easier to incorporate both contactless and biometric capabilities that will enable airports and airlines to evolve as processes modernize.

The new touchpoints meet and exceed Canadian accessibility requirements and aviation security standards like text-to-speech hardware, navigational keypads, height controls designed for passengers using wheelchairs, tap and chip and pin payment technology for in-flight upgrades and biometric camera capability for future use.

SITA will also provide operational teams at each airport to monitor for any potential bottlenecks in the terminals. This will improve operational performance, provide efficiencies, and streamline processes, ultimately resulting in a more effortless guest experience.

The new systems are on track to start being installed at all three airports early next year.

QUOTES

"This announcement is the result of a unique collaboration among three major Canadian airports. This new platform will allow us to offer a harmonized digital airport experience for passengers and a unique technology integration approach for airlines operating in Canada. We are also delighted to collaborate once again with SITA, a long-standing partner with a significant presence in Montréal that has made our city its centre of excellence in innovation," said Aymeric Dussart, Vice President, Technology and Innovation - ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"Our combined vision is to offer the best passenger experience in Canada and highest-quality services to our airlines and industry partners," said Megan Gupton, Chief Technology Officer & Senior Director, IT for The Calgary Airport Authority. "As air traffic rebounds, we see several benefits to our guests in furthering technological solutions like facial recognition boarding—getting us closer to our goal of being a contactless airport."

"This important relationship is pivotal in providing our passengers with the airport experience of the future," said Ian Clarke, Chief Financial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "As travel continues to ramp up, we are committed to cultivating a smoother process for our passengers, and this new technology represents a key element of achieving this objective."

"We know that passengers want more control of their journey with automated solutions that make travel fast and convenient. We are pleased to bring this experience to three of Canada's busiest airports and build on our long-standing partnerships," said Matthys Serfontein, President for the Americas at SITA.

ABOUT THE CALGARY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta and is responsible for the management, operation and development of YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport (YBW). The Authority's commitment to safety remains a top priority and our #FlyHealthyYYC program has received the Airport Health Accreditation by Airports Council International. Our airports are important economic generators for the city, region and province, supporting thousands of jobs and generating billions in GDP through associated economic activity. The Authority was also recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2021.

ABOUT THE GREATER TORONTO AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For YYZ's corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow YYZ on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT ADM AÉROPORTS DE MONTRÉAL

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montreal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

ABOUT SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Its technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. SITA's communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

