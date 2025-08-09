Service to Dallas-Fort Worth Will Boost Regional Tourism

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), Destination Québec cité, and the City of Québec are delighted that American Airlines is adding to its service from Québec City, particularly with a new direct route between Québec City and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Starting today, American will offer a direct flight every Saturday between YQB and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), until November 1, 2025. American will operate non-stop service to DFW with Embraer 175 aircraft that feature premium cabins.

American Airlines is also increasing its non-stop service to Charlotte (CLT), North Carolina, now offering a daily flight to the major hub until October 5, then a weekly flight until November 1, 2025. These services join the daily summer flights to Philadelphia (PHL) and Chicago (ORD), giving Québec City passengers more options for direct flights to the U.S.

Given that Québec City is asserting itself as a leading tourist destination in North America and the United States is its main international market, the new fall route to DFW will be a major boon for American cruise passengers. What's more, American Airlines expanding its services in Québec City will help develop high-potential markets such as California, the Southeastern U.S., and Florida.

QUOTES

"We're delighted to have Dallas-Fort Worth added to our selection of destinations, and to see the route between Québec City and Charlotte increase in frequency as well. With four destinations now offered, American Airlines has shown great confidence in us. These additions will also improve connectivity to destinations such as the Caribbean, Europe, and all of the United States, since DFW, Charlotte, Chicago, and Philadelphia are all key hubs for the airline."

– Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"The addition of a direct link between Québec City and Dallas represents a major strategic driver of development for our destination, both as a port of embarkation for international cruises and as a fall getaway city. By connecting Québec City to one of the largest hub airports in the United States, this flight makes it easier for more American travellers to access the region. It will help increase our visibility on the international market while generating tangible economic benefits for Québec City and the surrounding municipalities."

– Julie Harvey, Director, International Marketing Section at Destination Québec cité

"The airport is a major driver of tourism development for our city, and I am delighted to see its services expanded even further. The new direct route to Dallas-Fort Worth strengthens our position as a must-visit tourist destination in North America, while opening the door to significant economic benefits. Even more Americans will have the opportunity to come and discover our beautiful city, especially during the fall foliage season."

– Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

"We're excited to be further extending our reach into Canada, adding more flights to Québec City as we further connect the U.S. to the ever-growing tourist destination. Our new seasonal weekly service from Dallas-Fort Worth provides customers with a greater opportunity to explore the scenery, history, and culture Québec City has to offer."

– José A. Freig, VP International and Inflight Dining Operations, American Airlines

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

About Destination Québec cité

Destination Québec cité has over 825 members spread across a territory that includes Québec City, L'Ancienne-Lorette, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Wendake, and the surrounding areas of Portneuf, La Jacques-Cartier, Île d'Orléans, and Côte-de-Beaupré. In short, Destination Québec cité guides and drives growth in the tourism industry and contributes to its economic prosperity by supporting marketing and development, welcoming tourists, and providing information about the area.

Learn more: https://www.quebec-cite.com/en

Source :

Étienne Cummings, Assistant Director, Public Affairs and Community Relations

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Tel.: 418-640-2700, ext. 2626, [email protected]

Véronique Boulanger, Communications Advisor, Public Relations

Media Relations and Spokesperson

Destination Québec cité

Tel.: 581-985-7440

[email protected]

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec Inc.