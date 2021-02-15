Three new backbone networks improve Internet access for 700 households in Charlevoix

QUÉBEC, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Thanks to a combined investment of close to $1.5 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and Bell, 700 households in several communities in the Charlevoix region now have better access to high-speed Internet. Completion of the construction of fibre-optic backbone networks means that the communities of Maillard, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Cap-Aux-Corbeaux, Baie-Saint-Paul, Jean-Noël and La Malbaie can now benefit from quality Internet service at a reasonable price. These three infrastructure projects were carried out as part of a large intergovernmental initiative to provide connectivity to up to 24,000 households in 58 rural communities in Quebec.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, along with Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet), and Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs at Bell, today announced the completion of the project.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the degree to which our regions, and especially more rural communities, rely on the Internet to function every day. Given the constant evolution of the technological tools that are now part of daily life, this need will only increase over time. Access to high-speed Internet service is therefore essential for everyone, whether it's for working, learning or communicating with loved ones.

The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to improving Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including through the $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund. These investments will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and the entire population by 2030.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet service is key to the success of residents in rural regions of Quebec. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how important it is to be able to access the digital world. By investing in this project through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Quebecers in the regions can also benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $213 million in 54 projects, which will connect up to 250,293 households in Quebec."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

"We have an ambitious goal: to enable all Quebecers to access high-speed Internet by 2022. We are ready to take on this challenge, which has been awaiting us for several years. The regions play a key role in economic recovery, and high-speed Internet is the ideal driver for achieving it. I highlight the work of Bell, which has delivered this project on schedule. By supporting deployment initiatives in the regions, we are helping to provide reliable services to citizens at affordable prices so they can work, pursue their education and stay in touch with their loved ones. We hope to be leaders in Canada and a benchmark for the world in terms of connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Member of the National Assembly for Orford and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet)

"Bell is pleased to collaborate with the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada to provide high‑speed Internet access to more citizens in the Charlevoix region. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of fast, reliable, high-capacity broadband network connections in all spheres of society, and Bell is proud to use its network leadership to help transform the way Quebecers communicate with each other and the world."

– Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs, Bell Canada

