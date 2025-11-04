Canadian Ophthalmological Society urges early detection as Diabetes Awareness Month approaches

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey from the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) reveals a concerning awareness gap regarding diabetes-related vision loss, with only one in four Canadians (25%) familiar with diabetic retinopathy , a leading cause of blindness among adults.

While more than 9 in 10 Canadians (92%) say it's important to have access to innovative eye exams and treatments, only three-quarters (75%) feel they actually have that access. This gap between awareness and accessibility poses serious risks for Canadians living with diabetes, for whom early detection can prevent up to 90% of vision loss caused by diabetic retinopathy.

"Three in four Canadians are unaware that diabetes can cause vision loss, which puts many individuals at risk," said Dr. Mona Dagher, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. " Particularly for those living with diabetes, early detection is critical as it allows eye care professionals to identify retinal changes before significant damage occurs and provide timely treatment or referrals tailored to the individual's condition. Protecting your vision starts with awareness and action, and Canadians should make eye health a priority every year."

Awareness gap growing despite overall eye health familiarity

The recent national survey conducted by the COS, found that while most Canadians are familiar with common eye diseases like cataracts (65%) and glaucoma (53%), awareness of diabetic retinopathy remains the lowest on the list, well below even less prevalent conditions.

Familiarity is higher among older adults (27% among those 55+) and women (27% vs. 23% among men), but still far from where it needs to be, given the growing prevalence of diabetes across all age groups.

Technology and innovation can help close the gap

Canadians overwhelmingly support the use of innovation in eye care, 92% say it's important to have access to advanced exams and treatments, and half (52%) are open to technologies like artificial intelligence assisting in diagnosis. These tools could play a vital role in improving screening and prevention, especially in rural and underserved areas.

"We're seeing rapid advances in diagnostic imaging and AI-supported screening that can help ophthalmologists detect diabetic eye disease earlier than ever before. But awareness and access are equally important; Canadians need to know when to get checked and where to go," said Dr. Dagher.

A call for proactive eye health

During Diabetes Awareness Month, COS encourages all Canadians living with or at risk of developing diabetes to schedule a comprehensive eye exam.

Regular check-ups can help detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy before symptoms appear, protecting vision and improving long-term outcomes.

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents. We work collaboratively with the government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health. COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca.

