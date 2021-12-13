Three Hong Kong Bars Enter The World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong took home three of the coveted spots in the World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List, which was announced in a live ceremony held in London on December 7 (Tuesday). Mexican-inspired craft cocktail bar COA climbed to the No.7 spot and was named The Best Bar in Asia. Rosewood Hong Kong's DarkSide was a new entry at No.49, while Quinary re-entered the ranking at No.50.