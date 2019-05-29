Three crossing guards from Ontario and New Brunswick chosen as Canada's favourites

Parachute, together with FedEx Express Canada, jointly launched Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of dynamic crossing guards who help keep our children safe. The 2019 winners, who were nominated by people in their communities, make safety a priority each and every day and Parachute and FedEx Express Canada are honoured to recognize these individuals for their efforts. To date, Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest has honoured 42 crossing guards nationwide.

"At FedEx, we put safety above all, both in the workplace and in the communities in which we live and work," says Pina Starnino, VP Operations, FedEx Express Canada. "Our drivers know the importance of being extra alert around schools and pedestrian crossings since these are the most important stops they make each day."

Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest is part of Walk This Way, a pedestrian safety program aimed at reducing the number of child pedestrian injuries by raising driver awareness and making schools more walkable.

"We are proud to honour these dedicated individuals who commit to keeping their communities safe," says Pamela Fuselli, Interim President and CEO of Parachute. "Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest gives us the opportunity to highlight how important crossing guards are to school communities across Canada, and recognize especially these three winners who go above and beyond their duties to keep children safe on their walks and rides to school."

About the contest

We received 159 nominations for 37 different crossing guards in seven provinces across Canada that were judged by our panel:

Stephen Anderson, Senior Communications Specialist, FedEx Express Canada

Kate Berry, Program Director, Ontario Active School Travel at Green Communities Canada

Caroline Fernandez, Lifestyle blogger and bestselling kid-lit author

Pina Starnino, VP Operations, FedEx Express Canada

Patty Sullivan, award-winning television personality

Kelley Teahen, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Parachute

The panel scored each candidate in the categories of:

evidence of support shown for the crossing guard;

safety record of the crossing guard;

proactive initiatives the crossing guard has taken; and

level of involvement of the crossing guard in the community.

The winners receive a crystal maple leaf award and $500. As well, each winner's school receives $500 provided by FedEx Express Canada.

For more information on the Parachute and FedEx Express Canada Walk This Way program, and on how to help prevent pedestrian injuries, visit parachutecanada.org.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians ages 1 to 44, where one child (0-19 years) dies every nine hours. The financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $27 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute works to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachutecanada.org and follow us on Twitter Facebook Instagram and LinkedIn.

