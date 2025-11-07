KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, is proud to announce that it has recently been recognized by several renowned organizations for its commitment to sustainable development. These honours reflect Cascades' continued excellence in social responsibility and environmental performance.

Cascades wins the Envirolys Gala's Jury Prize award

Among its most recent accolades, Cascades won the Jury Prize at the 16th Envirolys gala of the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ), for its "60 actions to drive progress." In 2024, as part of its 60th anniversary, the company put its employees' ideas into action by incorporating environmental and social practices into their daily work lives. With the Sustainable Development team's support, the selected projects were financed and guided, illustrating Cascades' drive to make every employee an agent of change. This award is a testament to Cascades' collective commitment to a more sustainable future and highlights the strength of innovation driven by its teams.

Cascades among Forbes magazine's "Net Zero Leaders"

The prestigious Forbes magazine also named Cascades one of its 2025 "Net Zero Leaders" in recognition of the tangible impact of the company's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This ranking spotlights the 200 companies that are most effective at cutting GHG emissions across their value chain. It's based on data from research firms Morningstar and Sustainalytics, which examines companies' emissions projections, risk management, financial strength, corporate governance and organizational readiness. Each company was assessed based on its industry and the location of its business operations to take into account the different challenges it faces. Cascades' inclusion in this list of top companies once again reflects its commitment to sustainable development and its ongoing efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Cascades wins bronze medal from EcoVadis

Lastly, Cascades was awarded a bronze medal by EcoVadis, a platform that assesses companies' environmental and social performance, ethics and responsible purchasing practices. Cascades retains its place among the TOP 35% of the most responsible suppliers assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. This recognition highlights the evolution of Cascades' corporate sustainability practices since it first participated in 2012.

"These awards demonstrate the excellence of our teams' hard work and our shared commitment to a more responsible and humane future," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "We are proud that our initiatives are being recognized both nationally and internationally."

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,500 women and men across a network of 65 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

