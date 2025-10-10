KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades, a leader in eco-friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, today unveiled bronze statues in honour of Cascades co-founders Laurent and Alain Lemaire in the presence of dignitaries and hundreds of employees.

Subsequent to the company's 60th anniversary celebrations in 2024, Cascades wanted to recognize the extraordinary contribution of Laurent and Alain Lemaire to the company's success and to the Quebec business community. In this spirit, artist-sculptor Jules Lasalle was commissioned to create bronzes in their image, which will join that of their older brother older brother, Bernard Lemaire, that has been installed in Kingsey Falls's Bernard-Lemaire Park since 2004.

"We are very pleased to recognize and honour the exceptional legacy of these builders, whose vision and commitment have marked the history of Cascades and spurred its development and, as a result, the growth of communities throughout North America and Europe," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "Along with their brother Bernard, Laurent and Alain are true pioneers of the circular economy, visionary entrepreneurs, and leading figures in the rise of Quebec Inc. and its proud record of francophone business success."

In 1964, three young entrepreneurs--Bernard, Laurent and Alain Lemaire–settled on the banks of the Nicolet River in Kingsey Falls to start Cascades, a business that would become their life's work. Six decades later, their dream had grown to become a leader in packaging and hygiene solutions with nearly 9,500 employees in 65 units across North America.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 9,500 talents across a network of 65 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

