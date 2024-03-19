TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation announces today the winners of the 14th annual Canadian Hillman Prizes:

Print/Digital Prize – Steven Chase and Robert Fife at The Globe and Mail for "Foreign Interference"

and at The Globe and Mail for "Foreign Interference" Broadcast Prize – Brandi Morin and Geordie Day for "Killer Water," published by Ricochet Media, Real News Network and IndigiNews

and Geordie Day for "Killer Water," published by Ricochet Media, Real News Network and IndigiNews Local News Prize – Aaron Derfel of the Montreal Gazette for "Staff haunted by preventable deaths at Lakeshore Hospital ER"

The Globe and Mail's 2023 coverage of political interference in Canada by the Chinese government triggered a national debate, dominated the country's news agenda, and led to a public inquiry that is now underway. This investigative series fueled discussion about the need for vigilance and stronger measures to protect Canadian democracy, values and institutions from foreign interference and espionage.

"Killer Water" co-produced and co-directed by Brandi Morin and Geordie Day—with editing and production by Ricochet Media, Real News Network and Indiginews—goes inside the Athabaska Chipewyan First Nation in Alberta to expose how the long-term and devastating impacts of the oil sands threaten people's health, traditional way of life, and the very survival of the community.

Aaron Derfel, the Montreal Gazette's long-time health reporter, probed six preventable deaths –including one suicide—in the emergency room of Quebec's Lakeshore Hospital. He discovered an ER that operates routinely at more than 150 per cent capacity, with a chronic shortage of nurses; inadequate training; sporadic oversight; and a lack of functioning equipment.

"These journalists have demonstrated the critical role of the media in demanding accountability from governments, corporations, and institutions," said Alex Dagg, Canadian board member of the Sidney Hillman Foundation. "We're proud to reward their ground-breaking work."

The Sidney Hillman Foundation will host a celebration of the honourees on April 4th in Toronto.

The Sidney Hillman Foundation honours excellence in journalism in service of the common good. U.S. Hillman Prizes have been awarded annually since 1950 and the Canadian Hillman Prize since 2011.

