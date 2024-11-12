* ATTENTION JOURNALISTS, EDITORS AND AWARDS COORDINATORS *

DEADLINE: JANUARY 15, 2025

Annual prizes honour excellence in journalism in service of the common good

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Canadian Hillman Prizes, honouring excellence in investigative journalism in service of the common good.

The Hillman Prizes celebrate print, digital and broadcast reporting in the public interest that exposes injustice and leads to meaningful public policy change.

The judges will consider entries in the following three categories: print/digital, broadcast (TV, radio, podcast) and local/community news.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winners will be awarded a $2,500 honorarium and a certificate at our celebration in Toronto, to be held on April 3, as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony on May 6.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator, the Montreal Gazette, The Walrus, the Crackdown podcast, CBC's the fifth estate, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada, and TVO.

"In a time when trust in media is crucial and public scrutiny is high, your work as a journalist holds immense value," said Canadian board member Alex Dagg. "By entering the Hillman Prizes for Journalism, you not only gain recognition for your dedication to truth and accountability, but also help elevate the issues you cover—allowing them to reach broader audiences and inspire meaningful change."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the Hillman Prizes. Over the course of nearly eight decades, the prizes have formed a collection of the best and most significant stories and writers of our time. They reflect the evolution of journalism, and the ongoing struggle for truth and justice.

Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU, and a founder of the CIO. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement, extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

Eligibility:

Entries must have been published or broadcast in 2024 and made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material, and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements, can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

Timeline:

January 15, 2025 Deadline for entry March 18, 2025 Winners announced April 3, 2025 Winners honoured at Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto May 6, 2025 Winners honoured at U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

Judges:

Neil Docherty - internationally acclaimed documentary maker

Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer

Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television

For more information about the Hillman Prize, please visit hillmanfoundation.org.

For entry or event questions, please contact: Alexandra Lescaze, [email protected] or 917-696-2494