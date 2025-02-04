THREATS FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: FIRST NATIONS WANT TO BE CONSULTED

WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - February 4, 2025, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador (AFNQL) condemns the tariffs imposed by the United States and calls on the Quebec government to work with First Nations governments in developing its response strategy.

A recent communication from the Quebec government indicated that the Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy has already met with a number of Quebec business leaders. However, these meetings don't include First Nations governments, who must be consulted and actively involved in addressing this major issue. Additionally, Quebec Premier François Legault's solution is to bring up major energy development projects by exploiting the wealth of First Nations' unceded ancestral territories.

"The war on tariffs will have both a significant and negative impact on the economic development of communities and on the purchasing power of First Nations members. For this reason alone, First Nations should not be relegated to second-class status, nor should decisions be made without their consent. The duty to consult First Nations is not a one-off, project-based measure. It's ongoing. The provincial government and its premier must stop limiting its scope," warned Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador.

The AFNQL would therefore like to reiterate that the idea of a major project to renovate and reinforce electricity production in Quebec must first be discussed with the First Nations who hold title and rights to the territory. It is a question of respecting the rights of indigenous peoples, as recognized by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

