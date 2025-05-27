MEDIA ADVISORY - We Walk UHNITED Presented by Rogers brings celebrities, community, and impact together at University Health Network
May 27, 2025, 12:14 ET
TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -
WHAT:
- We Walk UHNITED Presented by Rogers is UHN's first ever large-scale public event. The walk will be followed by a live concert and celebration supporting University Health Network. We Walk UHNITED Presented by Rogers will bring together over 3,000 participants, special guests, and high-profile supporters in a one-of-a-kind celebration of Canada's #1 hospital. This event will feature celebrity appearances, live music performance, compelling visuals, and inspiring stories ideal for photo and interview opportunities. Happening in the heart of Toronto, this is an event that brings the community together in a huge show of support for health care in Canada.
WHO:
- Tom Cochrane, performing live
- Madison Tevlin and Sangita Patel, lead ambassadors
- Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation
- Dr. Kevin Smith, CEO of University Health Network
- Mayor Olivia Chow
- Mayko Nguyen, Canadian actress participating in the walk
- Sam Schachter, 2x Olympic Beach Volleyball athlete participating in the walk
- Aphrose, performing live
- Shilpa Raju, double lung transplant recipient from UHN participating in the walk
- Additional celebrity participants to be confirmed by end of week
WHEN:
- Saturday, May 31, 2025
8:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Media check in: 7:30 A.M.
WHERE:
- Toronto General Hospital outdoor parking lot
201 Elizabeth St. (Gerrard St. W and Elizabeth Street)
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
- Celebrities, Mayor Olivia Chow, hospital dignitaries, patient ambassadors and participants all available for interview, listed above
- Compelling visuals: stage moments, performances, crowd shots, live music, attendees and more
- Behind-the-scenes access to interview celebrity participants and performers
MEDIA RSVP:
- Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, UHN Foundation
E. [email protected]
T. 416-669-0638
- Please RSVP to confirm attendance and accreditation
