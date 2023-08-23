"The opening of the IKEA Scarborough Town Centre store brings us closer to where we want to be – more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Canada. "All of us at IKEA Canada are energized and proud to open our second small-format store, designed to meet the needs and dreams of the Scarborough community and beyond."

The opening celebration began at 8:30 am at the front of the store's interior shopping centre entrance and featured musical entertainment and treats from the IKEA Swedish Deli. An opening ceremony included a land acknowledgement, followed by remarks from IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, Selwyn Crittendon, IKEA Scarborough Town Centre Market Manager, Odette Walker, Oxford Properties General Manager, Ryan DaSilva, Consul General of Sweden in Canada, Lars Henriksson, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park, Jennifer McKelvie, and City Councillor for Scarborough Centre, Michael Thompson. IKEA also awarded select lucky customers with gift cards when the doors opened.

"Today is an exciting day as we welcomed customers from Toronto's east end to our new store in the heart of Scarborough" said Odette Walker, Market Manager at IKEA Scarborough Town Centre. "We appreciate the warm welcome from the community and are excited to continue a long-term journey to ensure our new retail experience continues to reflect the vibrancy and diversity of Scarborough."

IKEA Scarborough Town Centre is the retailer's second small-format furniture store that spotlights affordable, sustainable, and small-space-living solutions which meet the everyday needs and dreams of the Scarborough community. The store carries more than 2,500 cash-and-carry products and has a traditional one-way flow layout renowned at larger format IKEA locations, along with two entrances/exits and check-out lanes at each for a smooth shopping experience. To support the many ways that Canadians like to shop today, the store also has digital tools throughout, and access to a complete range of convenient services including assembly, returns, home delivery and a dedicated Planning Hub. Larger furniture items will be on display, and available to view and order for home delivery or pick up at convenient pick-up locations across the city or the IKEA Pick-up Point in the store.

Customers can also enjoy the Swedish Deli food experience where IKEA Scarborough Town Centre will serve contemporary and classic Swedish dishes such as meatballs, veggie dogs and the much-loved frozen yogurt.

Store hours at IKEA Scarborough Town Centre are Monday – Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am – 7pm. IKEA Scarborough Town Centre will also be offering a $8,000 gift card prize for one lucky customer. The contest will run from August 23rd to the 27th and you must sign up for IKEA Family in-store and select STC as a preferred store for a chance to win. To learn more, please visit IKEA.ca/STC.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 26 million visitors to its stores and 189 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

