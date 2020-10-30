Thousands of correctional Employees ready to leave OPSEU to create their own autonomous union

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - A major breach is about to shatter the representation monopoly currently enjoyed within the Ontario public sector by the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU). In fact, for several months now, thousands of Ontario correctional service employees – who have reportedly been fed up with poor representation from OPSEU – have decided to create, with the help of the Confederation of National Trade Unions (CSN), their own independent union: the Ontario Association of Correctional Employees - Association des employé-es correctionnels de l'Ontario - CSN (OACE-AECO-CSN).

"OPSEU is a union created by the Employer, namely the Government of Ontario. As such, it has enjoyed a virtually unchallenged monopoly in representing provincial Correctional Employees. The time has come to end this toxic stranglehold that has disadvantaged correctional workers in Ontario over the years. While, OPSEU is currently working to violate the rights of its Members to freely choose the union organization that best represents them, OACE-AECO-CSN is continuing its recruitment campaign to offer a real union alternative to correctional employees from all job classifications", said Barry Roy, the Provincial Interim President of OACE-AECO-CSN.

The goal of this organization, founded several months ago, is to establish a Corrections-Only Association that will advocate and fight for the specific needs of Ontario's correctional employees. More than simply remaining a mere bargaining category within OPSEU, the new Association wishes to become their own autonomous, fully-enrighted bargaining agent. "We believe that Members of the Correctional Bargaining Unit have unique needs and challenges in the workplace. From that perspective, we form a unique 'community of interest' best represented and served by a bargaining agent that speaks for us – and only for us", continued Mr. Roy.

"In addition, the behaviour that we have observed over the past few weeks by some representatives and leaders of OPSEU towards their own members is completely unacceptable, if not heinous. Indeed, we have repeatedly witnessed situations where pro-OPSEU Locals name, harass, and label Members seeking change as Members in bad standing, not to mention the appalling complacency between OPSEU and the Employer to counter the efforts of OACE-AECO-CSN activists to inform members of the correctional community. Enough is enough! It's time for change!"

Given protocols found within Ontario's labour law, OACE-AECO-CSN has but 60 days to mobilize and execute its Membership raid from OPSEU. This is no small task considering the current pandemic context. "Our task of recruiting members and having them sign their membership cards has been made more challenging by the restrictions and Public Health rules that we continue to scrupulously follow. However, our team remains focussed upon the gains of realizing an Association comprised of 100% Correctional Members, versus remaining 10% Membership of OPSEU", concluded Mr. Roy.

It is worth noting that to be officially recognized as a bargaining agent by the OLRB, it requires the collection of at least 40% of OPSEU's current Correctional Membership. This Membership transfer is formally done through the signing of an OACE-AECO-CSN Membership card.

Once this is done, the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) is compelled to orchestrate a full vote throughout OPSEU's Ontario Correctional Membership. Thereafter, whichever side commands a majority of 50% + 1 is declared the recognized Bargaining Unit. The raiding period ends December 31st 2020.

https://oace-aeco-csn.ca/

https://www.csn.qc.ca/


