Thoughtfull, A New Online Gifting Platform, Plans to Transform How Canadians Gift

"We are delighted to be launching the pilot of Thoughtfull today," said Andrea Limbardi, Head of Thoughtfull. "We heard from Canadians that they just don't know where to start when looking for a gift. In today's world where we're all busy and time-pressed we wanted to solve that pain point, and so we set out to create a platform that would provide a meaningful and easy way to gift with items that are curated to each recipient."

Limbardi continued, "Ultimately gift giving is about a human connection which is why people are at the forefront of Thoughtfull. Our marketplace is powered by our talented team of curators who have sourced the best goods and experiences that we are so proud to host on our marketplace."

Through intensive market research with over 6000 people, the Thoughtfull team discoveredthat Canadians are overwhelmed by where to start when it comes to choosing a meaningful gift; endless choices and a lack of time have made gift giving – especially thoughtful gift giving – a daunting task.

Thoughtfull's solution is in its unique guided navigation, the Thoughtfull Assistant, that takes a human-centric approach. To begin, the gift giver answers a few simple questions, focusing on the occasion, how a gift giver wants their recipient to feel, and what their interests are. Within seconds, the Thoughtfull Assistant then provides curated Giftlists featuring unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds sourced from its marketplace.

Exceptional experiences are a key feature of Thoughtfull. Gift givers will find options from cooking classes at Le Dolci Bakery in Toronto, to piloting a Boeing 777 in the UFLY Flight Simulator. Other gifts include a 3-Hour Sushi Making Workshop with Chef Sang Kim, a personal wellness retreat at Cedar Healing Arts, and a Seasonal Floral Arrangements & Wreath Workshop at South Pond Farms among many others.

Sometimes, gifts are needed at a moment's notice which is why Thoughtfull's curators focused on gifts that can be available same day. From an Infrared Sweat Session at Dew Sweat House for the gift of self-care, to an annual Authentic Tea Lovers Club subscription by Tea Rebellion, same day gifts are sent digitally by email.

Additional gifts on the platform include food and drink subscriptions from Parachute Coffee and Trail Estate Winery, gift sets from Bathorium Inc, customizable leather goods from Fitzy, and workshops from Embiria and JOMO Studio Inc.

Key features of Thoughtfull include:

The Most Giftable Assortment – The Thoughtfull gifting marketplace is powered by Thoughtfull's team of curators who have sourced unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds from merchants, both local and from around the globe.





Experiences – Thoughtfull helps create lasting memories with one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the Greater Toronto Area .





Same-Day Gifts – Discover heartfelt, high-quality gifts available at a moment's notice, available in the Greater Toronto Area .





Curated Giftlists Customized to the Recipient – Each Giftlist contains a highly curated selection of 10-30 gift ideas.





Articles to Make the Gift More Meaningful – Each Giftlist comes with an article with tips and tricks to make gifts extra special by adding the perfect finishing touch, from how to wrap an odd shaped gift to how to make a custom wax seal.





Gifts of Time Ideas and Free Certificates – Sometimes the most meaningful gift can be the Gift of Time. Thoughtfull has curated a selection of unique Gift of Time ideas, articles and free certificates that relate to each interest.





Thoughtfull Community forum ­– To share gift ideas and inspire feedback and conversation, Thoughtfull offers a community environment for customers, merchants, and the Thoughtfull team to interact.

The beta version of the Thoughtfull platform is available online at Thoughtfull.co and is accessible through both desktop and mobile.

About Thoughtfull™

Thoughtfull™, a creation of Indigo Books & Music Inc., is a new online gifting platform that is designed to make finding a meaningful gift easy. Thoughtfull's guided navigation, the Thoughtfull Assistant, focuses on how you want recipients to feel, combined with their interests in order to recommend the perfect gift. Thoughtfull's gifting marketplace is powered by its team of Curators that have sourced unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds from merchants, both local and around the globe. To learn more about Thoughtfull, visit www.Thoughtfull.co.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media requests, please contact: Kathleen McGoldrick, MSL Canada, kathleen.mcgoldrick@mslgroup.com; Kate Gregory, Director, Public Relations, Indigo, kgregory@indigo.ca

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

