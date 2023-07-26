Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised approximately $250 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 315,000 youth to Tims Camps for a life-changing experience.

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that with the support of Tims guests, restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers, this year's Camp Day campaign raised $12.7 million that will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

This year’s Tim Hortons Camp Day campaign raised $12.7 million for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised approximately $250 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 315,000 underserved youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at Tims Camps. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

"We'd like to thank every single person who came out to support Camp Day this year and helped us achieve this incredible result that will directly change so many lives," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"Camp Day is an amazing team effort with our 1,500 restaurant owners, team members, volunteers and of course our generous guests all coming together to support the amazing work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

For more information on how to support Tims Camps throughout the year visit www.timscamps.com.

"For many of us, Camp Day is one day of the year, but for campers, it's the rest of their lives," said Rob Eatough, Executive Director of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Every dollar donated on Camp Day – our largest and most critical fundraiser – helps youth envision their lives beyond their current circumstances. Thanks to Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and guests, Camp Day helps youth imagine themselves carving a path to college or university, and ultimately breaking the cycle of poverty because they were given the opportunity to develop life-changing skills at Tims Camps."

About Tims Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. A leader in the youth development industry, Tims® Camps delivers high-impact, camp-based experiential learning to youth from low-income households between the ages of 12 and 16 – an important developmental window that shapes who they'll become as adults. Through our multi-year Summer, School, and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in post-secondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

