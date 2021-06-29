A 100% 2SLGBTQI+ Line-up for 2021 Including: Rita Baga, Maxime Landry, Sandy Duperval, Jeremy Dutcher, Tamara Weber and many more

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montréal Pride Festival presented by TD Bank Group, will be a hybrid event entirely adapted to the conditions of the 2021 summer season under the theme Together for All. The festival will strive to be more inclusive than ever in its representation all of the identities of our communities sexual and gender diverse through its programming featuring artist who are all part of the sexual and gender diversity ad showcasing the community organisations that work in support of and advocate for the rights of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The Montréal Pride Festival is therefore inviting all festival goers to take in its diversified programming both online and, under conditions that follow public health guidance, in-person next August 9 to 15. Montréal Pride will offer up over 70 hours of content, 5 conferences, 5 DJ sets some of which will be presented at iconic venues, 32 community projects that will be announced shortly and 4 large scale spectacular shows along with plenty of other surprises to be unveiled soon.

"I am especially proud and humbled to represent such a diverse programming that reflects our communities. This year, the obstacles and challenges for our communities, especially for the most vulnerable ones, were enormous, yet our ability to mobilize and support each other has never been greater! Our communities have once again demonstrated their strength, resilience and most importantly, their ability to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger! "said Sandy Duperval, spokesperson for the event.

"As the LGBTQ2+ community continues to foster change all around us, we know everyone's help is required to pursue this journey. Pride is a movement that unites us in celebration of social progress and diversity. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, we are proud to support Pride 2021 and other LGBTQ2+ initiatives that help pave the way to a more inclusive and sustainable future." Sylvie Demers, Chair, Québec Market, TD Bank Group

Every day, the Festival will be posting capsules online that touch on mental health issues as well as The BIPOC Hours (focused on the Queer, Trans, Two-Spirit and People of Colour communities) which includes an hour of content on the realities faced by Black, Asian, Two-Spirit, Latinx and Arab persons. Additionally, a series of 5 conferences will be held at the Le National Theatre before an audience.

This year, four pre-taped super shows will be offered along with the spectacular Opening and Closing evening ceremonies. These pre-taped events will be broadcast in the evening on MAtv among other, during the week.

Festival Grand Opening presented by TD (August 9)

To mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Montréal Pride will feature an exhilarating performance by none other than Two-Spirit artist and activist from New-Brunswick, Jeremy Dutcher. This live performance will mark the launch of the hybrid festival and will be hosted by Montréal Pride spokesperson Sandy Duperval.

Xcellence, presented by Trojan (August 11)

A show celebrating racialized queer and/or trans persons and applauding all aspects of our identities. Be ready to experience some unforgettable moments with highly colorful performances delivered by an eXceptional variety of our local artists. Tamara Weber, Lonely Boy, Magbeta, Redgee, Christopher Marlot, Barb Tarbox, Zaya Solange and Hua Li will thrill you!

FeminiX, presented by FIDO (August 12)

An electrifying show featuring only women of the diversity who will deliver vibrant and stunning performances as they distill a musical cocktail of pop, rap, indie, and R&B over 90 minutes of eXciting celebrations. Calamine, Flora Gionest, Andy Jon, Shah Frank, Sheenah Ko, Eadsé, Poulin and Bayla are but a few of the artists who will be performing on this night.

MajestiX, presented by TD (August 13)

This iconic show regroups all of our eXtraordinary local drag royalty under the MajestiX theme. They will all be performing their majestic and magical numbers with Barbada and Uma Gahd as your hosts. EXpect incredibly camp, pop as well as eXcentric performances from Kiara, Alice Wildflower, Bambi Dextrous, Gabry Elle, Heaven Genderfuck, Gisele Lullaby, Lady BOom BoOm, Manny, Marla Deer, Veils of Bollywood, Misty Waterfalls, Peggy Sue, Prudence, RV Metal, Velma Jones and Will Charmer!

Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, presented by Casino de Montréal (August 14)

A Latino Burlesque Canada production, this show will include burlesque, boylesque and drag numbers along with poems and erotic tales. All the artists performing are all Latinx and most of them live in Québec and Ontario. Expect a hot evening in the company of Anaconda LaSabrosa, Augusto Bitter, Black Mamba, Castro, Cherry Topp, El Toro, Gay Jesus, Lolita Blanca, Miami Minx and Salty Margarita!

Live Closing Event (August 15)

The closing event show will present the live performances of Québec artists Rita Baga and Maxime Landry with Sandy Duperval as presenter. Expect to sing, dance, and just enjoy yourself thanks to the talents of these homegrown artists who are part of the sexual and gender diversity.

On Wednesday August 11, 5pm, at the District Video Lounge, OutTV and Romeo & Fils invite you to the launch of Boy Boy Montréal, the documentary series that will reveal everything you ever wanted to know about the gay porn industry in Montréal. Pride Day at La Ronde will return on August 13 and the 10th edition of Fierté littéraire will run over several days with nine different public events with audience under the theme" Les mots qui démasquent" (Words that Unmask)! Moreover, a new film feature has been added: [email protected]é, all we are, an online event giving access to 27 short films, while the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec will present BAnQ est fière: 3 activities under the theme of intersectionality. Another novelty, a circus cabaret out of time and genres will be presented by Le Monastère on August 12-13 and 14 in Le Jardin, at the the bell tower of St Jax Church, in person!

Several DJs will also be part of the celebrations and their performances will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. on Twitch. You will hear Karsten Sollors (Chicago), Ralphi Rosario (Chicago), Crème Brûlée (Montréal) and Gayance (Montréal). An event not to be missed will be Mundo Disko presented by TD on Saturday, August 14. Participating DJs will be announced shortly as well as the spectacular venues where they will be performing from virtually.

Pride in the Village

As we will be unable to congregate at a unique outdoor site, Montréal Pride will be focusing on an enhanced presence in the Village. Festival goers in the Village will have access to the Community Days, an outdoor (and a virtual) art gallery, which will present the exhibition Ensemble pour toustes with the collaboration of Gallea, and mini stages with animation providing entertainment.

Community Days, presented by TD

This event that is so important for our communities will be back in a different format this year to ensure compliance with public health measures and participant safety. For the five days from Tuesday to Saturday, 15 fully-equipped tents will be installed at predetermined locations along Sainte-Catherine Street in the Village and every day, a different community organisation will occupy one of the spaces for the day in order to meet with the public and inform them of their mission and services they provide to specific clientele.

The Pride March

Another Montréal Pride flagship event, the Parade will also be back but in a slightly modified version for this particular year only, in order to comply with health measures in place and the safety of all. The Pride March will therefore take place on Sunday, August 15 and will not feature any motorised vehicles or floats. More details about the March will be announced later to community groups and individuals wishing to take part.

Les apéros SAQ

This year, various Québec alcoholic products, Village restaurants, festival programming and the SAQ's 100th anniversary will be honoured via Les apéros SAQ, a series of 3 video vignettes featuring Montréal drags broadcast throughout the week! A great way to discover places to enjoy the festival programming while enjoying a local meal and cocktail!

Thank You to Our Partners

Montréal Pride wishes to express its sincere appreciation to its partners without whom the Festival would not take place: TD Bank Group, Casino de Montréal, The Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the Ville de Montréal, Québecor, Tourisme Montréal, Fido, Trojan, LSM, MAtv, Fugues, Greencopper, SAQ, SDC du Village, OutTV, BLG and the RÉMI.

About the Montréal Pride Festival

Since 2007, at the initiative of Montréal's 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival has been promoting their rights and celebrating their cultural richness and social advances. The largest gathering of the sexually and gender diverse (SGD) communities in the Francophone world, it works locally on a daily basis while serving as a beacon of hope for people living in 2SLGBTQI+ hostile regions of the globe. In 2020, the festival produced a 360 Edition with all of its festivities presented in a digital format in compliance with health measures in place then. In 2021, the festivities are being held from August 9 to 15 and will present a hybrid program mixing in-person physical events with virtual presentations. More information is available on the web page, the Facebook page, as well as Twitter and Instagram accounts.

