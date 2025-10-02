This World Egg Day, remember that it's always egg o'clock somewhere!

Egg Farmers of Ontario contest invites Ontario to share when they love to enjoy eggs.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) wants to remind Ontarians that Friday, October 10th is World Egg Day and invite them to participate in the third annual It's Egg O'Clock Somewhere Contest.

From October 1st to 10th, Ontario residents can share how and when they enjoy eggs for a chance to win one of seven eggs-citing prizes, including a Grand Prize of *eggs for a year and an Apple Watch Series 10. There are half a dozen additional prizes including a gift basket filled with egg swag and *eggs for a dozen weeks.

"We are thrilled to once again bring back the Egg O'Clock contest," said Donna Lange, EFO Director of Public Affairs. "Not only does it help us celebrate World Egg Day, it also serves as a reminder that eggs are a fresh, local and healthy option at any time of day."

Entering the contest is simple. Just take a photo or video of an egg dish, with the time of day visible, such as the clock on your stove or watch beside your plate. Then post the photo or video on Instagram, tag @EggFarmersONT and include #EggOClockContest in the caption. Participants can enter once per day, but they must follow @EggFarmersONT and be sure their Instagram account is set to public.

Whether you love to eat your eggs scrambled at midnight, baked for breakfast or as a quick snack from a drive-through window on your way to practice, remember that it's always a great time for eggs!

For contest details, rules and regulations and culinary inspiration, visit worldeggday.ca.

About Egg Farmers of Ontario:

Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 292 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs, contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

*gift card equivalent to the monetary value

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Ontario

