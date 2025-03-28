EGG FARMERS OF ONTARIO ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOLLOWING 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) re-elected Scott Helps as Chair and Dan Veldman as Vice Chair at a special meeting held in conjunction with their 60th Annual General Meeting in Niagara Falls. Scott Brookshaw and Marcel Laviolette were also re-elected to the Executive, beginning their new term on April 1st.

Scott Helps, an egg farmer from Lambton County has been on EFO's Board since 2012 and has been Chair since 2020. Dan Veldman, an egg farmer from Oxford County has been on EFO's Board since 2011 and Vice Chair since 2020.

Tyler McGregor, EFO sponsored athlete and captain of Canada’s Para Ice Hockey team, speaks during Egg Farmers of Ontario's 60th anniversary banquet. (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Ontario)

"Being re-elected Chair is a privilege and responsibility that I don't take lightly," said Scott Helps, EFO Chair. "I am honoured to serve and work collaboratively with my Board colleagues to help guide the egg and pullet industry into the future."

During the meeting, Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered video greetings to the group, while the Honourable Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness brought greetings in person. MPP Mike Schreiner extended greetings at the Chair's Reception, and MPPs Ernie Hardeman and Jennie Stevens shared theirs at the Gala Banquet.

The theme of this 60th anniversary meeting was "A Promising Future Built on a Proud Past". Dr. Bruce Muirhead from the University of Waterloo provided a historical retrospective of the industry before supply management, its development, implementation and impacts. Retired EFO Director Craig Hunter then provided a look back at the egg and pullet industry over the last 60 years from a farmer perspective. Other speakers on the first day of the meeting included Amy Cronin, Chair of Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission; Brian Douglas Chair of Farm Products Council of Canada; EFO Chair Scott Helps; Jenny Riddell from RLB LLP; EFO CEO Ryan Brown; Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) and Drew Black, EFC CEO: Chad Gregory, President and CEO for United Egg Producers; Marcel Laviolette, EFO Pullet Committee Chair and Dan Veldman Pullet Industry Working Group Chair; Donna Lange, EFO Director of Public Affairs; and Mireille Leroux, Megan Veldman, Ian Laver and Stephanie Nanne, past and present National Young Farmers Program delegates.

"It's remarkable to bring together such a diverse group of people to share their knowledge, experience and expertise with Ontario egg and pullet farmers," said EFO CEO Ryan Brown. "With an audience nearing capacity, our 60th annual meeting is a great opportunity to offer such a robust agenda of talented speakers to not only learn more about our proud past, but gain insight into what the future may hold for us."

The evening banquet recognized Al Corneil, President of McKinley Hatchery as the 2025 recipient of the Get Cracking Award. The award was created in 2003 to recognize individuals who have had a profound impact on the egg and pullet industry. Mr. Corneil has had a significant impact on the hatchery side of the egg and pullet industry since he began his career in 1974. Retiring Board Director Brian Miller (Zone 5) was also recognized for his 16 years of service on the Board. Attendees also heard from EFO's sponsored athlete Tyler McGregor, Captain for Canada's Para Ice Hockey team.

The second day of the meeting featured future-looking keynote speaker Damian Mason, podcaster and author, as well as Natalie Rumscheidt, EFC Director of Marketing and Nutrition and Jason Lietaer President of Enterprise Canada. The day concluded with a session for Ontario Pullet Growers.

While marking the occasion of EFO's 60th anniversary, Scott Helps expressed his thoughts on the future of the sector. "Ontario's egg and pullet farmers will continue to work proactively to address developments in every part of our business – from animal care, food safety research and innovation – to sustainability, consumer demand and choice in the market place – just as we have done for the last 60 years."

EFO's Board of Directors for 2025-2026 are as follows:



Scott Helps, Zone 1 Lorne Benedict, Zone 2

Dan Veldman, Zone 3 Roger Pelissero, Zone 4

Rick Kootstra, Zone 5 Sally Van Straaten, Zone 6

Scott Brookshaw, Zone 7 George Pilgrim, Zone 8

Ian McFall, Zone 9 Marcel Jr. Laviolette, Zone 10

Alvin Brunsveld, Pullet Director



Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 292 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs and contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

