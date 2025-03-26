Ontario Egg Donation Program marks 10th anniversary with Feed Ontario

Egg Farmers of Ontario continues partnership with Ontario graders to support food bank network

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - During Egg Farmers of Ontario's (EFO's) celebration of their 60th Annual General Meeting in Niagara Falls, another milestone was reached with the 10th anniversary of the Ontario Egg Donation Program in partnership with Feed Ontario, Burnbrae Farms and L. H. Gray.

Since 2015, the Ontario Egg Donation Program has ensured that Feed Ontario's member food banks are provided with fresh, high-quality eggs to support communities in need. To date, about 1.5 million dozen eggs have been shared with the Feed Ontario food bank network through this program.

"Egg farmers across our province have always understood the importance of a strong community," said EFO Chair Scott Helps. "The Ontario Egg Donation Program ensures the many families that make up our communities are able to access the healthy and nutritious egg."

To celebrate 10 excellent years of this partnership, EFO, Burnbrae Farms and L. H. Gray have worked together to strengthen their support of the program. With EFO increasing their commitment to $350,000 this year, they are confident more Ontario families will have access to fresh eggs. Together with the support of both graders and a reduced pricing structure, consistency and predictability will ensure the program provides maximum impact to member food banks.

"Our partners in the egg industry have come together this year to demonstrate once again their care and commitment to ensuring every Ontarian has access Ontario quality eggs," said Feed Ontario's CEO Carolyn Stewart. "Over our 10 years of partnership, over 1.5 million dozen eggs have been hared with the Ontario food banking network, a testament to the generosity of partners like the Egg Farmers of Ontario, Burnbrae Farms, and L.H. Gray. Feed Ontario and our network of over 1,200 food banks and hunger-relief organizations across the province are grateful for this generous support and committed partnership."

"Burnbrae Farms is proud to partner with Egg Farmers of Ontario to help provide over a million fresh, nutritious eggs to families in need across Ontario. This donation program is a testament to the strength of our agricultural community and its commitment to fighting food insecurity." said Margaret Hudson, Burnbrae President & CEO.

"Gray Ridge knew when EFO approached us 10 years ago that this program had the potential to become something big," said Mike Walsh, President at L.H. Gray. "Now, a decade later, it's truly astonishing and deeply humbling to reflect on the number of people this program has reached. Our mission has always been to provide Ontario families with local quality eggs, and this program has expanded access to the excellent nutrition that eggs offer."

Feed Ontario represents a network of more than 1,200 food banks and hunger-relief organizations across Ontario. Through their network, they deliver millions of pounds of food across Ontario, serving more than 1 million people each year.

Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 292 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs and contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

