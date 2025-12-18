'Tis the season for entertaining with eggs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) understands it's the season for entertaining and with it comes the dilemma of what to serve to guests. With a range of tastes and preferences to cater to, it can be hard to please everyone. When you have fresh, high-quality Ontario eggs on hand, you've got a carton full of possibilities for serving up delicious appetizers that will wow your guests.

Sweet and Savoury Twists are the perfect appetizer for any holiday celebration! (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Ontario)

"Eggs are a versatile ingredient, perfect for any occasion," said Donna Lange, EFO Director of Public Affairs. "When you don't know what to serve, a simple carton of eggs gives you a variety of delicious options."

Eggs are nature's multivitamin and loaded with health benefits, so why not serve Sweet and Savoury Twists at your next get-together? Each one of the four sections offer a different flavour profile – two savoury and two sweet – so no matter the crowd, it's sure to be a hit!

Eggs in Ontario go from the farm to your grocery store shelves in only 4 to 7 days. They come from family farms across the province that follow rigorous food safety and animal welfare programs. Look for the Egg Quality AssuranceTM (EQA®) mark on your next carton of eggs to know they were produced according to strict standards of quality, food safety and animal welfare.

Want to make this recipe? Visit getcracking.ca/egg-recipes for this recipe or to find your own new favourite holiday treat.

Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 292 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs and contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

