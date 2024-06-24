This summer, experience urban adventure for free with Adventure City Games in Vancouver
Jun 24, 2024, 13:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - To celebrate summer and thank the Vancouver community for their warm welcome since our launch in April 2024, Adventure City Games is thrilled to announce an exclusive offer: free urban adventure games for groups of up to 10 players throughout July.
Unique and Free Adventures
This summer, Adventure City Games is offering an immersive and interactive experience in the streets of Vancouver, completely free for groups of up to 10 people. Normally a paid activity, this exceptional offer is available from July 1 to July 31, 2024.
How to Participate
Participants can secure their spot by visiting our website at https://www.adventurecitygames.com/en/vancouver/free-now/. Reservations will open on July 1 and are limited to the first 1,000 players, so mark your calendar and be ready to claim your free tickets.
Claim Your FREE Tickets!
- Discover Vancouver's Top Urban Adventures
- Exclusively for Vancouver Residents
- Available July 1-31, 2024
- Claim from July 1 and use your tickets anytime within 12 months
- Act Fast! Limited to the first 1,000 players
- First come, first served
- One request per email to ensure fairness
About Adventure City Games
Adventure City Games transforms city streets into exciting, immersive adventures. With captivating scenarios and challenging puzzles, each game offers an unforgettable experience for groups of friends, families, and corporate teams aiming to enhance their team spirit.
Website: www.adventurecitygames.com
SOURCE Adventure City Games
Press Contact: Email: [email protected]
Share this article