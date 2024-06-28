Reminder: Enjoy Free Urban Adventure with Adventure City Games in Vancouver this July!

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Adventure City Games reminds the Vancouver community of its exclusive offer to celebrate summer: free urban adventure games for groups of up to 10 players throughout July. This initiative is a token of appreciation for the warm welcome received since our launch in April.

Unique and Free Adventures

This summer, Adventure City Games is offering an immersive and interactive experience in the streets of Vancouver, completely free for groups of up to 10 people. Normally a paid activity, you can claim your free ticket from July 1 to July 31, 2024, and use it anytime within the next 12 months.

How to Participate

Participants can secure their spot by visiting our website at https://www.adventurecitygames.com/en/vancouver/free-now/ . Reservations will open on July 1 and are limited to the first 1,000 players, so mark your calendar and be ready to claim your free tickets.

Claim Your FREE Tickets!

Discover Vancouver's Top Urban Adventures

Exclusively for Vancouver Residents

Available July 1-31, 2024

Claim from July 1 and use your tickets anytime within 12 months

Act Fast! Limited to the first 1,000 players

First come, first served

One request per email to ensure fairness

About Adventure City Games

Adventure City Games transforms city streets into exciting, immersive adventures. With captivating scenarios and challenging puzzles, each game offers an unforgettable experience for groups of friends, families, and corporate teams aiming to enhance their team spirit.

SOURCE Adventure City Games

Press Contact: [email protected]