Reminder: Enjoy Free Urban Adventure with Adventure City Games in Vancouver this July!
Jun 28, 2024, 13:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Adventure City Games reminds the Vancouver community of its exclusive offer to celebrate summer: free urban adventure games for groups of up to 10 players throughout July. This initiative is a token of appreciation for the warm welcome received since our launch in April.
This summer, Adventure City Games is offering an immersive and interactive experience in the streets of Vancouver, completely free for groups of up to 10 people. Normally a paid activity, you can claim your free ticket from July 1 to July 31, 2024, and use it anytime within the next 12 months.
Participants can secure their spot by visiting our website at https://www.adventurecitygames.com/en/vancouver/free-now/. Reservations will open on July 1 and are limited to the first 1,000 players, so mark your calendar and be ready to claim your free tickets.
- Discover Vancouver's Top Urban Adventures
- Exclusively for Vancouver Residents
- Available July 1-31, 2024
- Claim from July 1 and use your tickets anytime within 12 months
- Act Fast! Limited to the first 1,000 players
- First come, first served
- One request per email to ensure fairness
Adventure City Games transforms city streets into exciting, immersive adventures. With captivating scenarios and challenging puzzles, each game offers an unforgettable experience for groups of friends, families, and corporate teams aiming to enhance their team spirit.
SOURCE Adventure City Games
Press Contact: [email protected]
Share this article