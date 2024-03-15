TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Guinness invites Canadians to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick's Day with its most diverse portfolio yet. Guinness is proud to offer an inclusive array of options that capture the essence of Irish craftsmanship, including the iconic Guinness Draught, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew, Guinness Extra Stout, and its latest innovation, Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught, which is now available in grocery stores nationally.

This St. Patrick's Day, Guinness Invites Canadians to Celebrate with a Guinness, for everyone (CNW Group/Guinness Canada)

Guinness is committed to innovation and pushing boundaries while staying true to its unique flavour. At its core, Guinness is brewed using four natural ingredients - water, barley (malted & roasted), hops, and yeast, solidifying its status as the world's most popular stout.

Brewed for more than two centuries and sold in more than 120 countries, Guinness has become synonymous with St. Patrick's Day celebrations thanks to its deep Irish roots. This year, Guinness invites consumers 19+ to raise a glass to St. Patrick's Day with our versatile lineup of brews:

Guinness Draught Stout: The classic Guinness is smoothly balanced with bitter, sweet and roasted notes. It's famous for its dark colour with a creamy head.

The classic Guinness is smoothly balanced with bitter, sweet and roasted notes. It's famous for its dark colour with a creamy head. Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught: Offers a non-alcoholic option for those seeking a taste similar to that of Guinness without the alcohol, which is gently removed through an innovative cold filtration method.

Offers a non-alcoholic option for those seeking a taste similar to that of Guinness without the alcohol, which is gently removed through an innovative cold filtration method. Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer: Made for the beer and coffee lover. Flavourful notes of coffee, chocolate and caramel make for a delicious yet refreshingly sweet taste.

Made for the beer and coffee lover. Flavourful notes of coffee, chocolate and caramel make for a delicious yet refreshingly sweet taste. Guinness Extra Stout: Based on a beer first brewed in 1821 with extra hops for preservation during lengthy sea voyages, our recipe resulted in a full flavoured, bold beer.

As we toast to the occasion, here are some fun facts about Guinness:

Held at a 45-degree angle, it takes precisely 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint of Guinness.

The iconic dark colour of Guinness is actually a rich shade of ruby red, derived from roasted barley.

The distinctive "widgets" found in Guinness cans, filled with nitrogen, replicate the same pour as a draught pint, ensuring a consistent drinking experience. In a 2004 UK poll of the best inventions of the past 40 years, the widget came in as #1, with the Internet at #2.

A traditional culinary combination often enjoyed by guests at the St. James's Gate Brewery in Ireland is the pairing of Guinness with beef and oysters.

Guinness is available where beer and non-alcoholic beer options are sold nation-wide. Please enjoy responsibly. Sláinte!

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in over 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9-million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most Guinness is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE Guinness Canada

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected], 647-409-8466