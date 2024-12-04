From December 11–14, experience the holiday magic of Guinness at a festive pop-up in Old Port Montreal, celebrating community, connection, and unforgettable moments.

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Guinness is inviting visitors to gather, connect, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness with its complimentary "World of Guinness" (Le Monde de Guinness) holiday pop-up in the heart of Old Port Montreal.

Taking place from December 11-14, this immersive event promises to bring a touch of Guinness magic to the holidays, fostering connections and giving back to the community, all while celebrating the brand's rich heritage.

Guinness brings holiday magic to Montreal with its “World of Guinness” pop-up experience (CNW Group/Guinness Canada)

For Guinness, the holidays are about enjoying good company, sharing meaningful moments, and creating lasting memories - values the brand has championed for generations. This year, the World of Guinness holiday pop-up aims to inspire visitors to celebrate connection and community in one of Canada's most culturally rich and diverse cities.

"Guinness is more than a beer; it's a catalyst for bringing people together," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing, Diageo Canada. "By hosting the World of Guinness pop-up in Montreal, a city celebrated for its vibrant diversity and strong sense of belonging, we hope to create the perfect setting for people to come together and experience the magic of Guinness firsthand."

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Old Port, guests are invited to embark on a journey through the brand's history and culture with Hugo Silva, Global Brand Ambassador for Guinness, getting the chance to learn the art of "Pull Your Own Pint." Attendees will be able to personalize their pints using the innovative Stoutie machine, as well as have the opportunity to explore a Guinness merchandise shop, offering the perfect mix of holiday magic and memorable moments.

Staying true to its commitment to community, Guinness will proudly donate $10,000 to Food Banks of Quebec , helping ensure that the holiday season is brighter for everyone. Niccoli adds, "At Guinness, we understand the importance of food security, especially during the holiday season. By supporting Food Banks of Quebec, we hope every family can share a meal together and experience the spirit of the season."

The World of Guinness holiday pop-up will be open for consumers free of charge from Wednesday, December 11th to Saturday, December 14th, running from 2-10 PM EST daily in Old Port Montreal, Quai Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, Quebec.

Whether learning about the perfect pour, enjoying festive bites, or personalizing your pint, guests can expect an unforgettable experience.

Visitors can follow @GuinnessCa to learn more. Guinness products, including non-alcoholic options, are available at retailers nationwide.

