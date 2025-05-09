This Saturday: WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature returns to BC Place with athletes, nature lovers, and a Bachelor Nation alum stepping it up for Canadian wildlife

Cheering them on as they walk the walk (or climb the climb) to reverse wildlife loss will be Don Andrews, the voice of the Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions, and Rugby 7s.

It's not too late to register! Those interested in participating can register at wwf.ca/bcplace . For adults, there is a registration fee of $20 and a minimum fundraising amount of $50. For kids and youth, there is a registration fee of $10 and a minimum fundraising amount of $30. All donations must be submitted before or on climb day to take part.

Those who can't make it out to BC Place can climb their favourite trail while making a lasting impact for nature as part of the self-directed WWF Anywhere Climb for Nature between now and June 8, 2025.

The WWF BC Place Climb for Nature builds on a legacy that spans over three decades. Since 1991, Canadians have climbed the CN Tower's 1,776 steps over 140,000 times. In 2024, the event expanded to include a west coast climb in Vancouver and a self-directed climb from anywhere in Canada. Last year, climbers from Toronto, Vancouver and across Canada took a combined 11,407, 479 steps and raised $1.53 million.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT?

The WWF Climb for Nature event is returning to BC Place after a successful inaugural event in 2024. This year, WWF-Canada is hoping to beat its record!

Hundreds of participants will once again climb the stands of BC Place stadium to raise critical funds to protect and restore habitats for species such as southern resident killer whales, grizzly bears, sea otters, and more.

This is a great opportunity to capture dynamic visuals, soundbites, and interviews with spokespeople and climbers.

WHEN?

Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

from Media desk opens at 9:30 a.m. at Gate H, 200-level

WHERE?

BC Place, 777 Pacific Avenue, Vancouver BC , V6B 4Y8

WHO?

Megan Leslie , President and CEO of WWF-Canada

, of WWF-Canada Alex Portman , WWF-Canada's Head of Corporate Partnerships

, WWF-Canada's Head of Corporate Partnerships Don Andrews, Voice of the Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions, and Rugby 7's at BC Place

Voice of the Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions, and Rugby 7's at BC Place Hundreds of climbers including: Shaun Stephens-Whale , WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature record holder at both the CN Tower and BC Place. Lindsay Carey , fresh off completing the WWF CN Tower for Nature with Bachelor alum Blake Moynes , will cross BC Place off her bucket list and become one of the few people to do both WWF Climbs for Nature. Meagan Morris , interior designer and Bachelor in Paradise Canada alum Erika De Torres , known for her adventures with her cat Kimchi. Bradley Twaddle , a man regaining his strength and mobility after a CIDP diagnosis.



STORYTELLING OPPORTUNITIES:

Conduct live interviews with the spokespeople to gauge insight into the importance and history of the Climb for Nature event and WWF-Canada's work to protect and restore some of the most vulnerable and ecologically essential ecosystems in BC and across Canada .

. Interview interesting and inspirational climbers against the stadium backdrop.

Capture sound bites from the Climb for Nature, including onlookers cheering and commentary on the event.

Capture strong visuals from the event, including participants climbing, the WWF panda mascot engaging with the crowd, and photos with notable climbers!

DIGITAL MEDIA KIT

You will receive a digital media kit with visual assets and a press release after the event concludes. This will arrive in your inbox via the email that you confirmed your attendance with.

Please ensure you check your primary inbox, spam, and junk folders for this. If you have not received your media kit, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT THE WWF BC PLACE CLIMB FOR NATURE

WWF-Canada's annual Climb for Nature began in Toronto more than 30 years ago at the CN Tower. Its legacy continues with the second annual BC Place Climb for Nature and a self-directed WWF Anywhere Climb for Nature, allowing supporters across the country to take part. Last year, climbers in Toronto, Vancouver and from across Canada took a combined 11,407,479 steps for nature. For more information, visit wwf.ca/climb.

ABOUT WORLD WILDLIFE FUND CANADA

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

