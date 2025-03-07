This International Women's Day, viaim's RecDot Helps Women Work Smarter with AI

Cutting-edge technology helps female professionals streamline communication and boost efficiency

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Women today play an integral role across industries—as business leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, and innovators. They contribute across diverse fields, driving change and creating value. Yet, they often face complex challenges in managing information, from cross-time-zone meetings to high-stakes decision-making.

RecDot, the AI-powered transcription and recording solution by viaim, an AI hardware company specializing in smart office solutions, is transforming the way female professionals navigate their daily tasks, ensuring seamless communication and increased productivity.

Jessica Tan, a senior executive at a multinational tech company, exemplifies the modern working woman. Managing cross-time-zone projects, she attends multiple meetings, delivers reports, and makes critical decisions in a typical working day—all while balancing her responsibilities at home. With RecDot's AI transcription and instant recording features, she saves an average of five hours per week and improves her focus by 30%.

"Today's professional women constantly navigate multiple roles and responsibilities, from leading strategic initiatives to mentoring teams and balancing personal commitments. Yet, a recent McKinsey & Company's 2024 Women in the Workplace Report shows that over 70% of female executives struggle with the burden of invisible cognitive labor," said viaim CEO Shawn Ma. "RecDot was designed to 'listen' to women's needs, turning scattered information into structured efficiency. Whether overcoming language barriers in global meetings or managing urgent calls, our AI-driven technology ensures women don't have to choose between their careers and personal lives."

RecDot seamlessly integrates into Jessica's demanding schedule. During her daily commute, she checks her to-do list, which RecDot transcribes into an organized task sheet synced across her devices. When she receives an urgent call from a key client or an industry partner, RecDot's instant recording feature captures and transcribes key details, ensuring she never misses an important update. At work, impromptu hallway meetings and last-minute calls are no longer a challenge, thanks to RecDot's real-time call transcription. And when she hosts late-night international meetings, the AI-powered tool generates precise translated scripts with an impressive 98% accuracy rate.

With its advanced AI capabilities, RecDot is redefining workplace efficiency, allowing professional women to focus on what truly matters. This International Women's Day, viaim invites working women to experience the power of RecDot and embrace a smarter, more balanced approach to work and life.

