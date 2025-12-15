MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As the holiday season approaches, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) invites you to gift the experience of exploring art in new ways. It's a unique opportunity to reignite someone's creativity --whether they visit on their own or with family and friends -- and it's the perfect last-minute gift!

These three one-of-a-kind experiences make wonderful gifts



CREATIVE HAPPY HOUR

Following an interactive visit of the exhibition In Praise of the Missing Image, Jeudis du MAC participants will gather for a beginner-friendly creative workshop around drawing and watercolours – in good company and with a drink in hand. A warm and festive atmosphere that is just right for bringing people together!

Thursdays, January 15, February 5 and March 5, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the MAC at Place Ville Marie. $25 (two drinks included – cocktail, wine or non-alcoholic). Activity reserved for ages 18 and up.

Information and reservations here.

MEET THE ARTIST

Artist Sanaz Sohrabi, whose work is part of the exhibition In Praise of the Missing Image, will lead a walkthrough of the exhibition in January. The MAC also offers Viewpoints that will delight art lovers: speakers from a range of backgrounds will come and share their personal take on the exhibition.

Wednesdays, January 14, January 21, February 4 and February 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., at the MAC at Place Ville Marie. $10 (includes a visit to the exhibition).

Information and reservations here (Exhibition Walkthrough) and here (Viewpoints).

FAMILY WORKSHOPS

En famille at the MAC offers inclusive, hands-on workshops led by passionate facilitators, combining artmaking inspired by works from the current exhibition with creative activities for participants of all ages.

Saturdays, January 10, February 7 and March 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 1 to 3 p.m. $15 per adult; free for those under 18.

Information and reservations here (space is limited).

Two not-to-be-missed exhibitions for the holidays

IN PRAISE OF THE MISSING IMAGE

Through powerful works that draw attention to absences – censored images, erased histories, faces made invisible – this exhibition, jointly presented by the MAC and MOMENTA as part of the 19th edition of the Biennale d'art contemporain, offers a poetic and powerful dive into the gaps of our visual memory. With works by Iván Argote, Maureen Gruben, Joyce Joumaa, Niap, Lee Shulman + Omar Victor Diop -- The Anonymous Project and Sanaz Sohrabi.

Until March 8, 2026, at the MAC at Place Ville Marie.

Information and reservations here. Holiday schedules here.

COMFORT AND INDIFFERENCE

Presented in collaboration with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, this exhibition brings together works by 22 Quebec artists acquired by the MAC between 2020 and 2025 that explore, each in their own way, our relationship to comfort, apathy and collective responsibility. Inspired by Denys Arcand's famous documentary, the title addresses a burning question: How can we turn indifference into engagement given the crises in today's world?

Until May 3, 2026, at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Information here.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For more than 60 years, the MAC has brought together local and international artists, their works and a variety of audiences to celebrate art as an essential aspect of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is currently undergoing a major architectural transformation. The MAC has temporarily relocated to Place Ville Marie, another iconic location in downtown Montréal. The MAC at Place Ville Marie offers various programs for the public as well as for school and community groups. Learn more at www.macm.org/en.

