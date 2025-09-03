MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is proud to announce Habiter le MAC, a new program that places emerging artists from across Quebec at the heart of the museum. Going beyond a traditional residency, this unprecedented program will create a dynamic dialogue between artists and the public, while giving artist participants the support they need to develop their careers.

Beginning in the spring 2026, the MAC at Place Ville Marie will host two cohorts of six emerging artists, each in residence for a period of eight months. Through creative workshops, public visits, open houses, and a variety of other activities, the artists will foster meaningful connections with the public and a range of communities. Artists with ten years or less of professional experience, whose practice engages audiences, will benefit from dedicated workspace, mentorship from an established artist, a production grant, tailored training from the MAC's teams, and a rare opportunity to exchange with other artists and cultural stakeholders.

The cohorts will be selected by a jury of professionals from various sectors—including academia, artist-run centres, and cultural organizations—who will identify emerging artists from across Quebec with compelling artistic practices, while ensuring a diversity of perspectives. The selected artists will be announced in winter 2026.

To prepare for its reopening at Place des Arts and to implement this new program, the MAC will adjust public access starting in spring 2026 and will no longer present exhibitions in the traditional sense in its temporary space at Place Ville Marie. The space, transformed into a vibrant hub for artistic exploration and dialogue, will remain open to the public for educational and cultural activities, meetings, and special events, creating an entirely new way of "inhabiting" the museum.

Habiter le MAC forms part of the museum's strategy, consistent with its renewed values and vision of education and innovation and looks ahead to the reintegration of the teams and collection as well as the reopening program in 2028.

In the meantime, the MAC will present the central exhibition of MOMENTA Biennale d'art at Place Ville Marie from September 11, 2025, to March 8, 2026, and will also announce a variety of off-site projects in the coming months.

Quote:

"At this pivotal moment of transformation, the MAC is seizing a unique opportunity to place artists at the heart of its transition strategy, while reaffirming its essential role in Quebec's artistic vitality. By welcoming emerging artists from across Quebec into our spaces, they will come closer to the institution, discover its inner workings, and bring their unique perspectives and creative energy. This coexistence opens the door to new ways of living with, sharing, and experiencing art in the museum—a very promising direction for the MAC's future."

- Stéphan La Roche, Director of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Acknowledgments

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is a Crown corporation subsidized by the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It also receives financial support from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. The Museum would also like to thank its Foundation and the many partners and donors who contribute to its success. The program Habiter le MAC is also made possible with the generous support by Les Printemps du MAC.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For more than 60 years, the MAC has brought together Quebec and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. With the Museum's headquarters in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another iconic landmark in the city. The MAC at Place Ville Marie offers a variety of activities for the general public, as well as for school and community groups. To learn more: www.macm.org/en

