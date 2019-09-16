This election, close tax loopholes and fund climate action

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), in its election ad, is calling on federal parties to commit to closing corporate tax loopholes to pay for action on the climate crisis.

"We are facing a global climate crisis," said President Debi Daviau, "and we have some of the best climate scientists in the world in our public service. They can give us the solutions to climate change that we need. But they need the resources to do the job."

80% of Canadians and 90% CRA tax professionals agree: "it is easier for corporations and wealthy individuals to evade and/or avoid tax responsibilities than it is for average Canadians."

In a video released today, the union calls for closing the tax loopholes that allow corporate tax cheats to duck paying their fair share.

PIPSC will be sharing the video directly with members and with the Canadian public through social media, calling on voters to make tax fairness and climate action the deciding issues of this election.

"Visit our website, share the video, get informed on the issues and get out to ask candidates tough questions about the future of our country," said Daviau. "We need to come out of this election with a government that protects public services and respects the people who provide them."

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents 60,000 public service professionals across Canada. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter .

