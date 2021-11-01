"No one wants to be wasteful. We know from research that nine out of ten people are willing to do more to tackle climate change in their daily lives, however many don't know where to start," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "With the IKEA Green Friday campaign, we want to show that taking positive steps toward a more sustainable life can be both affordable and convenient."

The Green Friday campaign is just one step on IKEA's journey to become a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030. This includes using only renewable, recycled, or recyclable materials, eliminating waste, and introducing services that help customers to extend the life of their products.

Through the IKEA Canada Sell-Back program, customers can apply to sell their gently-used IKEA products back in exchange for in-store credit. Part of the IKEA Family loyalty program, the Sell-Back service has seen strong engagement since it launched in Canada in 2019. IKEA Canada is also transforming its As-Is section into a circular hub, where products that are gently-used, discontinued or previous showroom displays make up an attractive range of second life products at an affordable price. For customers that start their shopping journey online, the new circular hub marketplace allows customers to reserve an item in advance of visiting the store. In 2021*, more than 1.8 million products were given a second life at IKEA Canada through repackaging and resale.

"This is a critical decade for tackling climate change, which means our vision, to create a better everyday life for the many people, is more important than ever," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "By making the most of raw materials and keeping products in use for as long as possible through circular services, we can make a significant contribution to reducing the climate footprint of the IKEA business."

The Green Friday campaign kicks off on November 1st, offering many ways customers can join in on circular efforts including:

From November 1-14 , IKEA Family members can earn 1.5x the value of Sell-Back credit on gently used IKEA furniture. IKEA in turn gives the product a second life through resale or donation.





, IKEA Family members can earn 1.5x the value of Sell-Back credit on gently used IKEA furniture. IKEA in turn gives the product a second life through resale or donation. On November 25th , IKEA Canada will host Virtual Workshops to support customers in extending the life of their IKEA products. Sign-up is live for IKEA Family members as of November 8th .





, IKEA Canada will host Virtual Workshops to support customers in extending the life of their IKEA products. Sign-up is live for IKEA Family members as of . From November 26-29 , IKEA Family members get an additional 25 per cent discount off products in the circular hub (As-Is) section.





, IKEA Family members get an additional 25 per cent discount off products in the circular hub (As-Is) section. On Saturday, November 27 , select IKEA Canada stores will host parking lot donation drives for both furniture and electronics. Between 10 AM and 4 PM , gently used home furnishings and electronics will be collected by local community partners and in exchange, donors will receive an added incentive, offering $25 off purchases of $150 or more until December 4 .





, select IKEA Canada stores will host parking lot donation drives for both furniture and electronics. , gently used home furnishings and electronics will be collected by local community partners and in exchange, donors will receive an added incentive, offering off purchases of or more until . This November, stores across Canada will introduce a new Sustainable Living Shop, highlighting how small actions in our daily lives can have a big impact. This includes affordable energy and water saving solutions, tips for reducing food waste and planet-friendly habits.

For more information on Green Friday, customers can visit IKEA.ca/GreenFriday.

IKEA Canada continues to go all in on sustainability through its ambitious People & Planet Positive commitments. This month, IKEA will partner with COP26, the UN Climate conference in Glasgow, UK from October 31 – November 12, 2021. This conference is a key moment for world leaders to come together and turn the tide on climate change.

*Fiscal Year 2021 for IKEA Canada: September 1, 2020 – August 31, 2021.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

