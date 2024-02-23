WHITEHORSE, YT (Kwanlin) on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Liard First Nation, Ross River Dena Council, and the White River First Nation have constructed 33 new homes and refurbished an additional four homes with funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Approximately $17 million in housing funding was allocated in the 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24 federal budgets. The allocation of these funds towards new and renovated homes is anticipated to play an important role in enhancing the quality of life for northern First Nations.

In Liard First Nation, the funding supported site preparation, lot servicing, and the construction of a long-awaited nine-unit complex to house Elders within the community. The First Nation also completed three tiny homes and renovated four other homes. Additionally, Liard First Nation prepared and serviced lots for the purchase of six modular homes. The work on the 18 homes and four renovations progressed despite the shortage of tradespeople and rising costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross River Dena Council built a duplex and two houses while acquiring five trailers, and White River First Nation built a duplex and four houses.

ISC continues to collaborate with First Nations leadership to support First Nations in advancing their vision and develop solutions for housing in their communities.

"This investment will make a concrete difference in the lives of many families in Liard First Nation, Ross River Dena Council, and the White River First Nation. Quality and appropriate housing is critical to our well-being. It is also essential for children to have a fair chance of success. These projects have been led by First Nations since the beginning, and they have worked tirelessly to get the houses built during a challenging time. The Federal Government will be at every First Nations' side as they take the lead to build more homes."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Housing matters—we are working in partnership with the Federal Government for LFN (Liard First Nation), with the vision of health, security, employment and prosperity."

Chief Stephen Charlie

Liard First Nation

"Housing in Yukon communities continues to be a pressing need. The new and refurbished affordable homes announced today will help to provide safety and stability, access to jobs, and peace of mind for families looking to make ends meet. It is through continued partnerships with Yukon First Nations that we can address housing gaps and create more prosperous communities for all."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Since April 2016 , and as of September 30, 2023 , ISC has targeted investments totaling $1 . 80 billion of $3.93 billion in committed funds have been invested to support 4,631 housing projects in 611 First Nations communities.

, and as of , ISC has targeted investments totaling . 80 billion of in committed funds have been invested to support 4,631 housing projects in 611 First Nations communities. As well, 3,045 of these projects have resulted in the construction of 2,763 new homes and renovated and upgraded another 5,956 homes, with many more underway.

Another 1,561 housing-related capacity development and innovation projects, including supporting the creation and implementation of housing authorities and housing management training, have been funded in First Nations communities.

Yukon First Nations, with Modern Treaties and Self-Government Agreements, received $97 million over five years from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC).

