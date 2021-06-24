Thirteen tips to have a great road trip this summer
Jun 24, 2021, 08:56 ET
Prepare to go the extra mile this summer while staying safe and stress-free.
THORNHILL, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - As international border closures remain in effect and restrictions begin to ease in Ontario, more people opt to explore travel destinations and excursions in their backyard this summer. To make the most out of your next road trip CAA South Central Ontario ( CAA SCO) reminds Ontarian's to plan and prepare and always keep safety top of mind.
"Road trips can be a safer alternative and an excellent option this summer, but it's important that we take the proper precautions before hitting the road to ensure a safe trip," says Tony Tsai, vice president, communications & services CAA SCO. "Planning your itinerary and preparing your car for the summer road trip will help to prevent delays and breakdowns."
Get your car road trip ready:
- Check your tires. Ensure the tire pressure meets the manufacturer's recommendations to improve your vehicle's handling and extend the life cycle of your tires.
- Wash your car. Give your vehicle a thorough scrub. Don't forget to clean your windshield, inside and out, and replace worn wiper blades.
- Top up your fluids. Consider packing extra summer washer fluid and change your oil if you are close to your regularly scheduled appointment.
- Check your lights. Make sure your headlights, brake lights and turn signals are working properly. If you have kids, teach them about road safety by involving them in the process.
- Test the battery. Intense heat can cause just as much havoc on your car battery as the frigid cold. If your battery is older than three years, have a professional test your car battery and replace it. CAA Battery Service will test, boost or replace your battery.
- Pack an emergency roadside kit. Whether you buy a pre-assembled kit or create your own, it should include a few essentials like, flashlight, jumper cables, working jack cellphone battery charger, water and non-perishable food.
Plan and prepare for stress-free travel:
- Book flexible accommodations. When looking for places to stay, search for hotels with free or ﬂexible cancellation policies.
- Monitor local public health updates and local news. Information related to COVID-19 can change rapidly. Check for new updates before leaving and while on the road.
- Be ready for a change of plans. Double-check the website of your destination. Some cities or regions may still have restrictions or closures in place for people out of the area.
- Come prepared. Pack extra face coverings, gloves, and cleaning supplies – like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer – plus a thermometer. Bring plenty of food and water in case of breakdown.
- Have a food plan. Research local restaurants, call ahead to find out hours operation and covid procedures or consider curbside pick up. Enjoy the great outdoors. Get outside and visit a provincial park, pack a picnic or bring extra snacks to reduce the need to stop and minimize contact.
For additional summer driving tips, motorists can get expert auto repair and road safety advice in CAA's Calling All Neighbours virtual series, Episode 2: Drive into Summer.
