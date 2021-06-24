Thirteen tips to have a great road trip this summer

Prepare to go the extra mile this summer while staying safe and stress-free.

THORNHILL, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - As international border closures remain in effect and restrictions begin to ease in Ontario, more people opt to explore travel destinations and excursions in their backyard this summer. To make the most out of your next road trip CAA South Central Ontario ( CAA SCO) reminds Ontarian's to plan and prepare and always keep safety top of mind.