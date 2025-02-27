THIRD TIME'S A ROAR AS SPIN MASTER UNVEILS TITLE, SYNOPSIS, AND LOGO OF THIRD PAW PATROL® FEATURE FILM

In PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's arch rival, Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment said, "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie brings together two things that preschoolers and their families know and love: our heroic team of pups and the allure of dinosaurs. Seeing this film come together has been an amazing journey thanks to a truly fantastic team of creatives, animators and A-list voice talent who are eager to bring our pups back to the big screen with a colossal theatrical experience."

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation said, "We are so excited to bring everyone's favorite canine crew to a whole new, prehistoric world with this latest big-screen adventure. Audiences will get to experience a mashup of two perennial crowd-pleasers—The PAW Patrol and dinosaurs—like never before! We can't wait to share this latest chapter with kids and families everywhere!"

The franchise's first two films, together earned over $350 million at the global box office. Veteran animation director, Cal Brunker, returns to direct PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie and serves as co-writer for the film alongside Bob Barlen. The voice cast sees Emmy® nominee Mckenna Grace reprising her lead role as Skye, joined by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and popular comedian Fortune Feimster. Producing are Spin Master Entertainment's Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, and Toni Stevens, with Spin Master Co-Founder Ronnen Harary.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie will be distributed in Canada by Elevation.

