Spin Master Celebrates 25 Years of Nickelodeon's Iconic Explorer Dora, with an All-New Toy Collection Inspired by the Hit Paramount+ Original Animated Preschool Series

Created in collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products, the collection of interactive playsets, musical toys and dolls have been expressly designed for children ages 3 and up, with some featuring Spanish vocabulary components.

Featured toys include:

Explore & Play Rainforest Casita

Unfold a world of discovery with this multi-level rainforest playset featuring seven interactive areas, sounds from the show and songs that feature Spanish words and phrases. The Casita also features figures of Dora and Boots, which kids can send down slides, swing on vines, cross bridges, dance and even uncover a surprise visit from Swiper. Includes 8+ play pieces and a special collector's card to help expand kids' Spanish vocabulary. (SRP $49.99 )

Dance With Me Dora

With the push of her flower-adorned shoes, this 12-inch interactive doll dances and twirls to songs and phrases from the show that incorporate Spanish vocabulary. Includes two colorful skirts for the doll and barrettes and comes with a special collectible card to delight young fans. (SRP $49.99 )

My Adventure Backpack

Dora's signature backpack is ready for any adventure. Standing 8 inches tall, Backpack features expressive moving eyes and mouth, a retractable map, and explorer essentials like binoculars and a compass. Backpack opens for storage and includes adjustable straps for on-the-go fun. (SRP $24.99 )

Dora's Rainforest Rhythms Microphone

Sing along with Dora and Boots! This kid-sized microphone features Dora's top 5 favorite songs and phrases that incorporate Spanish vocabulary, including "We Did It" and "Todos Juntos," plus popular phrases like "That's banana-riffic". A collectable card is also included. (SRP $12.99 )

"Dora is an iconic character with an enduring legacy having inspired generations of preschoolers to be curious and brave explorers," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President, Toys. "Our new collection brings Dora's spirit to today's fans and families, sparking playtime exploration, encouraging learning new languages and celebrating Dora's world of adventures."

"We are thrilled to partner with Spin Master where innovation is at the heart of everything they do," said Lourdes Arocho, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Bringing that spirit to our beloved Dora is truly exciting. The DORA toy line captures everything young explorers need for their next adventure."

The collection is available starting July 1st in the U.S. on Amazon.com, launching at Target and Walmart later this summer.

For more information on the new DORA toy line, visit www.SpinMaster.com.

