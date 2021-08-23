Third edition of IMPULSION MTL: Propulsion Québec announces the International Fleet Forum will return to an in-person format

Propulsion Québec announces the International Fleet Forum will return to an in-person format Tweet this

Transportation Electrification: From Political Decisions to the Transformation of Practices

Electrification of Industrial and Specialized Sectors: Practical Implementations

Future of Mobility: Transforming Transport of Goods and Passengers

Rethinking Urban Development in Light of Electrification: Charging Infrastructures and Batteries

Redesigning the Industry for the Future of Mobility

At IMPULSION MTL 2021, industry professionals and managers and operators of private and public fleets will gather at talks, panels, workshops, pitch sessions, a business rally, and B2B meeting sessions to discuss the best practices of fleet electrification experts from Quebec and abroad and discover new innovative and proven Quebec solutions and technologies available on the market in order to consider, start, or pursue electrification of their fleets.

Local and international speakers

Numerous VIP guests and speakers will take part in some ten presentations and panel discussions at the event. Maruxa Cardama from SLOCAT Partnership, François Adam from the Innovative Vehicle Institute, Sylvain Descombes from Nouveau Monde Graphite, Stéphane Drouin from Investissement Québec, and Cristina Paula Miclea from C40 are some of the key players who will on hand this year. Representatives from New York and Pittsburgh, our partner cities, and experts from Norway, California, and Illinois are also slated to participate.

Buyer Day

New this year, we've added a special event for industry players to the schedule for September 23, in addition to the final block of programming. Buyer Day will be a special opportunity for suppliers to pitch their EST products and services to major buyers in the Quebec electric vehicle industry. AddÉnergie, Alstom, Demers Ambulances, The Lion Electric Co., Madvac, Motrec, and Novabus will all be in attendance. The goal is to encourage networking at B2B meetings and pursue the development of the Quebec supply chain.

To see the full program and purchase tickets, visit https://propulsionquebec.com/impulsionmtl/en/

Quotes

"We're thrilled to get back to an in-person format and bring industry insiders together at this third edition of IMPULSION MTL," said Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation. "As we start to put the unprecedented health crisis behind us, today more than ever we can see the importance of encouraging fleet electrification for a more ecological, just, and prosperous recovery. Updating private and public fleets with new technology and smart, sustainable solutions is creating a buzz in Quebec and other parts of the world. Forum attendees will be able to discuss the environmental, social, operational, and regulatory issues that are all part of a large-scale move towards low-emission, collision-free, and high-performance fleets. The event is a terrific opportunity for customers and buyers to make valuable contacts that will keep Quebec expertise soaring and position us as a global leader!"

"AttriX Technologies, the biggest Geotab integrated partner in Canada, is delighted to be back as official presenter of this third edition of IMPULSION MTL," said Anthony Mainville, President of AttriX Technologies. "Thanks to our range of high-tech tools and telematics services and our cutting-edge expertise, AttriX meets the complex and changing needs of Canada's fleets and helps transporters plan their energy transition strategy based on an in-depth analysis of vehicle data. In practical terms, we've turned our vision for transportation electrification and data security into technology we can use today for the fleets of tomorrow."

"Quebecor is fully committed to transportation electrification and the fight against climate change, and we're proud to partner with Propulsion Québec and take part in IMPULSION MTL for the second time," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "The event is a key fixture for the electric transportation sector, bringing industry-wide players together to share their vision and expertise and help drive Quebec's energy transition. By combining our strengths, we can successfully navigate the change and position Quebec as a global leader in electrification."

IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum is made possible thanks to financial support from our partners: AttriX, a Geotab integrated partner; the Government of Quebec; Quebecor; Astus; Siemens Mobility Canada; Alstom; FLO; Boivin Évolution; Desjardins Caisse des ressources naturelles; Desjardins Caisse des transports; Drakkar; Effenco; EXO; ISEQ; The Lion Electric Co.; Madvac; and the cities of New York and Pittsburgh.

About IMPULSION MTL

At the inaugural event in 2019, representatives of almost 20 cities, including New York, came together to learn about best fleet management practices right here in Montreal. It was a unique opportunity for the 345 attendees to forge business ties with Quebec companies whose in-depth know-how is driving the large-scale electrification of the transportation industry and the switch to smart mobility. The second edition wrapped up in 2021 after a series of five half-day activities held virtually between October 2020 and May 2021. More than 400 participants discussed topics related to fleet management and electrification. For the third edition of the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum, Propulsion Québec has put together a hybrid program on five fleet management topics.

About Propulsion Québec

Quebec's electric and smart transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a leader in developing and implementing ground transportation systems that promote electric and smart transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has close to 215 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), AttriX, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Hydro-Québec, Desjardins Group, and Quebecor.

