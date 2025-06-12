Thinkific to Hold Virtual Only Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell digital learning products, will hold its Annual General Meeting, at 11:00 a.m. PT, Friday, June 20, 2025, via live webcast (the "Meeting").

Notice and Access and Record Date

Thinkific is using the notice-and-access procedures to deliver the Meeting materials to shareholders. Shareholders will have received a notice with instructions on how to access the Management Information Circular and related materials electronically, and how to request a paper copy if preferred.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting is May 5, 2025.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online at: meetnow.global/MXSAS5X . Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can log in using a control number or invite code, as applicable, to participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by submitting their proxy or voting instruction form by 11:00 a.m PT, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the deadline indicated in the Meeting materials.

Guests are welcome to listen to the Meeting proceedings by registering at: meetnow.global/MXSAS5X .

The Management Information Circular is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue — all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers — including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog — have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

