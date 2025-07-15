Thinkific Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025, ended June 30, 2025 after market close on August 6, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results that afternoon at 5:00PM ET (2:00PM PT).

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 5:00 pm ET (2:00pm PT)

Dial In: 1.888.510.2154 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.437.900.0527 (International/Toronto)

Via URL Entry: https://emportal.ink/4nDd90X

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations .

A replay will be available from 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT) on August 6, 2025, by dialing 1.888.660.6345 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.289.819.1450 (International/Toronto), and can be accessed using the following passcode: 95088#. The replay will expire at midnight ET on August 13, 2025.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue — all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers — including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog — have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

Media Contact: Haymaker Group, [email protected] / [email protected]; IR Contact: Joo-Hun Kim, [email protected]