Thinkific to Attend VidCon, Moderating Key Panel on Creator Monetization and Recruiting Creators for Courses on Spotify Test Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific, a leading platform in digital learning and creator economy tools, announced today its participation in VidCon, the premier annual convention for influencers, fans, executives, and online brands which takes place in Anaheim, California from June 26-29, 2024.

During the event, Cameron Uganec, General Manager of The Leap by Thinkific will moderate a highly anticipated panel titled, 'Monetize Your Knowledge: 7 Strategies That Work'. Featuring Jon Youshaei, Thinkific partner and one of the few marketers to work with leading talent at both YouTube and Instagram, renowned celebrity viral marketer, Andrea Casanova, and Creator Monetization Coach, Kristen Bouquet, the three influential creators will share their insights on monetizing digital learning products on Thinkific. Drawing from their extensive backgrounds within YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, they'll share their real experiences, providing insights on building successful creator businesses, avoiding common pitfalls and establishing effective frameworks for product conceptualization, rapid launch, and revenue maximization.

Throughout the four day event, Thinkific will be actively speaking to both high profile and emerging creators to join its ongoing test program with partner, Spotify. Launched in March, 2024, the well publicized 'courses on Spotify' initiative, aims to provide Spotify users in the UK with access to trial and purchase video learning content directly from their Spotify app home screen. The program offers Thinkific creators a powerful distribution channel to reach and engage wider audiences, enhancing their ability to grow and monetize their businesses.

"VidCon is a cornerstone event in the creator economy, bringing together some of the brightest minds and most innovative creators in the industry," said Thinkific CEO, Greg Smith. "We are thrilled to participate and facilitate important conversations around monetization strategies for creators. Additionally, our partnership with Spotify opens up an exciting avenue for both leading and emerging creators to expand their businesses. We look forward to engaging with more incredible talent during VidCon, welcoming creators into the test program and enabling them to take advantage of this outstanding distribution channel and share their skills and expertise with new and engaged audiences."

